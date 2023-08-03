'It's over.' Georgia DB Javon Bullard 'done' talking about Marvin Harrison Jr. hit

Javon Bullard does not want to talk about his hit against Marvin Harrison Jr. in the Peach Bowl anymore.

The Georgia defensive back hit the Ohio State wide receiver in the back of the end zone during the Buckeyes' 42-41 loss to the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal. An initial targeting call was later rescinded, and Harrison did not return after being evaluated for a concussion.

After Georgia's first day of fall camp, Bullard was asked again about the Harrison hit, a topic, he said, he wants to move on from.

“I’ll be honest. That play happened in December, and that you’re still talking about it is really not my fault. We moved on from that,” Bullard said according to UGASports.com. “We played a game after that and going into another season. That play’s over, man. I don’t have too much to say about that. It’s over, it’s done with; we’re preparing ourselves for camp.”

In February, "More Than Sports" a Georgia-based memorabilia company, sold a "hand-signed photo" of Bullard's hit against Harrison with the inscription "Night Night" for $129.99, which caught Harrison's attention.

"More Than Sports" CEO Nick Radosta later apologized, saying the listing was "taken too far" and "the inscription accompanying the photograph was insensitive and inappropriate." He said the listing was removed and the proceeds from photos sold would be donated to Nationwide Children's Hospital.

In March, Alumni Cookie Dough, an Athens, Georgia cookie dough shop, released a flavor called "Bullard's Buckeye Crunch," releasing the flavor with a picture of the defensive back's hit against Harrison along with a photo of Bullard standing outside of the restaurant with a bowl of the cookie dough.

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) takes a hit from Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard (22) during the second half of the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Ohio State lost 42-41. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State coach Ryan Day vehemently disagreed with the initial targeting call being rescinded, saying in February he spoke with officials from the Big Ten and called the Pac-12 for an explanation of the overturned call.

"I made a lot of calls after the game," Day said. "I felt like it was targeting. In the moment, when things are moving very fast and you can't see the replay, it's very hard to see. The hard thing for me is to see and understand that and have our medical staff let us know that he was knocked unconscious and that's why we're not going to let him back in the game, yet the flag gets picked up for targeting."

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m., Big Ten Network

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 4 p.m., FOX

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m. or 3:30 p.m./4 p.m.

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 12 p.m., FOX

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Georgia DB Javon Bullard 'done' talking about OSU WR Marvin Harrison Jr.