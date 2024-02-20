Over the Cap predicts Bryce Huff will sign ’11th hour’ deal to stay with Jets

Bryce Huff has played his way into a nice payday this upcoming free agency period and questions have been swirling regarding whether the Jets will be able to afford and keep the edge rusher for 2024. The Jets don’t have much cap space at the outset, but they do have plenty of ability to make cap room. That should help put the Jets in better position to re-sign Huff, perhaps even before Huff hits the open market.

Over the Cap expert Jason Fitzgerald believes that is a possibility for Huff and the Jets, predicting Huff will sign an “11th-hour deal to remain in New York”, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Fitzgerald believes Huff could ask for as much as $20 million per year but may ultimately settle for $17 million to $18 million per year. Fitzgerald does not think the franchise tag will be in play here, as that would cost the Jets $23 million for this season.

“I think the public pressure is going to be so high, and it’s going to be really bad if they lose him, so maybe they end up overpaying a little bit to keep him,” Fitzgerald said, via ESPN.

Huff led the Jets with ten sacks in 2023, 2.5 more than the next-closest, Jermaine Johnson’s 7.5 sacks.

Cimini adds in the article that the Jets’ price point could also depend on their faith on 2023 first-round pick Will McDonald.

Ultimately, the Jets’ price point could be determined by their faith in McDonald, who played only 19% of the snaps and recorded three sacks as a rookie. If they believe he can move into a bigger role and replace Huff’s 10 sacks, it probably means they won’t break the bank for Huff. McDonald was drafted 15th overall for a reason, and team officials insist they remain high on his future. Coach Robert Saleh went so far as to say he has “superstar” potential.

The Jets still have about three weeks to work something out and be able to keep Huff before free agency begins.

