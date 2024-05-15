Over $60K on the line at Lindale Championship Rodeo

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The 37th annual Lindale Championship Rodeo will make its return on Thursday through Saturday at the Cross Brand Arena.

The Lindale Chamber of Commerce is hosting the rodeo, and said because of their ticket sponsors, the event is free to the public.

Each night the gates will open at 6 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to dress on theme. Thursday, people are asked to wear pink to show support to those affected by cancer. Friday is blue out night to show support toward law enforcement and first responders, and Saturday people are asked to wear their best cowboy attire to celebrate western heritage.

The rodeo events will begin at 7:30 p.m. after the mutton bustin’ event for children at 6:15 p.m. where 20 children will be able to participate each night.

“We expect over 500 contestants to compete for over $60,000 in prize money in exciting events like bull riding, bareback and saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping and more,” Chamber President Shelbie Glover said.

For more information, people can call the chamber at 903-822-7181 or visit the Lindale chamber website.

