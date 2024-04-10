Over 50% of Americans trust Google more than what they learned in school
One-quarter of Americans would rather spend an evening doing homework than their taxes, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 Americans split evenly by generation (500 Gen Z, 500 millennials, 500 Gen X and 500 baby boomers) revealed that they’d also rather dissect a frog (14%), take the SATs (11%) or take a calculus exam (9%). The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of the banking app Chime, also asked respondents how much practical information they learned in school and found that Americans feel like they only use half (52%) of the information they were taught in their adult lives. This may also be why 55% admit that they rely on Google more than their formal education, with the average American searching five basic questions each day.