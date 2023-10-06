Over 300 top prospects of the 2024, 2025, and 2026 classes to attend Texas A&M’s showdown vs. Alabama

Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) welcomes No. 11 Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) this weekend in what will be a must-watch spectacle. Unsurprisingly, that reality extends to some of the top football recruits in the country.

Over 300 prospects are expected to descend upon College Station for this week’s monumental matchup between the Aggies and the Crimson Tide. Elite talent from the 2024, 2025, and 2026 recruiting classes will be in attendance, marking a noteworthy recruiting moment that could shape the future trajectory of Texas A&M’s football program.

Given that the full list is extensive, we won’t go into every single reported prospect that will take in the action. However, there are a few names that jump off the page, and who are on A&M’s early target list.

Among them are 2024 5-star cornerback Kobe Black and 2024 4-star edge Solomon Williams. Additionally, 5-star cornerback Devin Sanchez, 4-star receiver Adrian Wilson, and 4-star linebacker Kelvin Riggins are all top names that comprise the 2025 class.

As it pertains to Sanchez, the Aggies have reportedly been rising on his list of interested schools, joining the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, and LSU.

The 2026 class will also be represented by none other than Nashville (Tenn.) Christian School quarterback Jared Curtis. The No. 2 rated recruit, according to 247sports, visited Aggieland last summer.

The influx of top-tier prospects comes at a moment in which Texas A&M is riding high on the recruiting trail. The Aggies’ 2024 class has skyrocketed to No. 3 in 247Sports’ rankings, highlighted by the recent commitment of 5-star athlete Terry Bussey. Bussey joined fellow Aggie 5-star commits Cameron Coleman and Dominick McKinley.

Texas A&M vs. Alabama will kick off on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 2:30 p.m. CT from inside Kyle Field, and the game will air on CBS.

