Dozens of birds dead after hundreds fly into NASCAR Hall of Fame

These windows were the cause of death for many birds on Tuesday night. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images for NASCAR)

Hundreds of birds were injured or died Tuesday night after flying into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The Carolina Waterfowl Rescue told WSOC 9 in Charlotte that over 300 birds had flown into the building in uptown Charlotte. The group estimated that a third of the birds had died while another third had significant injuries.

Here’s a video of all the birds that littered the ground outside the Hall of Fame. Don’t click play if you don’t want to see dead or wounded birds.

WHAT. IS. HAPPENING. A FOX 46 viewer captured this creepy sight in Uptown Charlotte tonight. In the video, it appears that dozens of birds are flying into the NASCAR Hall of Fame building, killing themselves.



FULL STORY: https://t.co/fTvArw5710 pic.twitter.com/rn1ZuL4nMl — FOX 46 Charlotte (@FOX46News) October 16, 2019

The front of the NASCAR Hall of Fame is mostly glass windows and it sure looks like the birds appeared to fly through those windows and into the lighted area of the Hall of Fame.

The Charlotte Observer said the birds were chimney swifts, a type of bird that inhabits the eastern half of the United States.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue is seeking donations to treat the injured birds. It says 100 of the birds were “severely injured with broken wings, legs or other fractures.”

“The other third appears stunned and will hopefully be released in a few days,” the group said on Facebook.

State biologists say birds are most likely to fly into buildings in the fall when they begin migrating.

While we’re quite sure that the event was simply nothing more than a mass collision event that happened as a product of unfortunate circumstances, we also can’t rule out the slight possibility that the birds were staging a NASCAR protest. After all, we’re just half a month from Halloween and the birds could have been making a statement on behalf of all of their bird brethren who have been killed by race cars over the years. You never know what birds are actually up to.

