The over-30 club is starting to get crowded for the Washington Redskins

The three oldest Washington Redskins are three of the biggest playmakers on the gridiron.

Alex Smith, Vernon Davis, both 34, and Adrian Peterson, 33 are some of the biggest stars on the Redskins offense. All with over 10 years of NFL experience, their continuous high level of play has contributed to the Redskins' 2-1 start.

In particular Peterson, who is the oldest starting running back in the NFL this season, entered Week 4 fifth in the league in rushing yards at 236.

"People still say 'hey, guys can do it over 30, still.' The only thing I try to do is be an example to let people know, 'hey you can, you can break through the box. Don't let people define the box you in [sic]," Peterson said. "You get out what you put in."

Smith, playing on his third NFL team, is still settling in with the new wide receiving corps. Despite his second-leading receiver being a running back, Smith has thrown for 767 yards, with four touchdowns, one interception, and 102.2 passer rating. The gunslinger mentality from Kansas City has yet to be seen.

As former teammates with the San Francisco 49ers, Smith and Davis have turned their longevity to their strength.

"The older you get the more you understand how important it is to take it one game at a time and win games. It's not about the individual accolades, it's more about putting yourself in position to be able to go to that place where everyone wants to go," Davis said.

In total, there are 12 Redskins on the roster that are 30 years or older. As a team they are the 10th oldest of all 32 franchises according to PhillyVoice.com. Others in the 30+ club include Trent Williams, Josh Norman, and Ryan Kerrigan.

"It's great to have them and to watch them still produce at a high level like they do, it's good for everybody," head coach Jay Gruden said.

While the Redskins have some younger players invigorating their franchise, those in the over-30 club will be the difference in the season.

