After over 250 appearances and 70 goals, former Porto and Huddersfield Town striker leaves Gent as a club legend

Laurent Depoitre was given a standing ovation at the weekend during his final game for Gent. The 35-year-old forward is out of contract in the summer and will leave the side for the second time. Depoitre exits from the Buffaloes as the clubs top scorer with 70 goals in 253 games, with 31 assists provided as well.

The forward began his career with Eendracth Aalst, where he made 37 appearances and scored 10 goals in the second tier of Belgian football. The then young talent was snapped by by Oostende where he would spend a handful of seasons. During his time on the Belgian coast he grabbed 25 goals in 75 games and earned a move to Gent. The striker was picked up on a free, a complete bargain for what he would achieve for the Buffaloes. During his first spell with the club he was part of the 2014/2015 league winning squad, the first in the clubs history. He also won the Super Cup the following year.

His impressive time with the side saw FC Porto part with €7m to bring him to Portugal. He struggled to make an impact with the Portuguese giants, playing just 13 times and scoring twice. Huddersfield managed to pick up the forward when they were promoted to the Premier League for just €3m at the start of the 2017/2018 season. The imposing forward grabbed six goals during his first year in the Premier League, but struggled as the Terriers did in the second season, scoring none as they went down.

After two unsuccessful spells abroad, Depoitre returned to Gent and more familiar territory. While not the same player he was, he still made telling contributions, even as an impact sub during the last few years. He helped the side win the 2022 Belgian cup against Anderlecht.

Porto and Huddersfield fans may not remember him as fondly, but Gent fans will certainly have a special place in their memories for Depoitre and the goals he scored for the side during his two spells.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson