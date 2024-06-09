Over 1,400 athletes compete in largest MI triathlon

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It was an early Sunday morning for athletes as they dove into the water at Ada Park for the Grand Rapids Triathlon.

Organizers say this race is a culmination of months of training. Athletes competing will start with swimming before biking and then running to finish the race. The half triathlon racers will be going around 70 miles in total with Olympic athletes going 30 miles.

The event on Saturday focused on first-time athletes with Sunday’s race being more competitive. More than 1,400 racers are competing in the triathlon.

All the money raised goes toward Make A Wish Michigan and raising awareness for Wish Kids in the community.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.