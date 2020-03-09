Ovechkin's wake-up call, Holtby is frustrated and some power play notes

This was a game the Capitals needed to win. Coming off of Saturday's brilliant performance in Pittsburgh, Washington completely fell flat on Monday in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Buffalo Sabres, one of the worst teams in the NHL.

Observations from the loss

This game was a loss before the shootout

The Caps are a team in need of some strong, consistent play. They need to get their confidence up and their game together before they get to the postseason or it could be an early exit. After arguably their best win of the season on Saturday in Pittsburgh, Monday's game was a golden opportunity against a struggling Buffalo to build on that win and Washington just came out flat.

The first two periods were awful. The Caps had nothing going for them, it was a 40-minute snoozefest. It wasn't that they were dominating and just ran into a hot goalie, it wasn't that Buffalo had gotten two fluke goals, it wasn't that they were held back by bad calls from the ref, they just looked bad in the first two periods against one of the worst teams in the NHL.

What was more important than a win for Washington in this game was a strong performance. It would not have been good enough to earn a win in a sloppy effort. Had they won the shootout, that would not have been a good enough performance. Instead, it was worse because they lost and only earned one point. Unless the Caps came out and obliterated the Sabres in the third period, this game was already a loss through the first two periods because it just wasn't good enough.

Take notes on the power play

One of my biggest criticisms of the Caps' power play this season is how slow it has become in terms of puck distribution. Everyone gets the puck and waits far too long before distributing the puck. They need to play much, much faster and Buffalo's first power play was a good example of doing such.

The puck movement from the Sabres' on that first power play was brilliant as they clearly knew where they were going with the puck before it even got on their sticks. The quick passing did not allow for the penalty kill to get settled and ultimately drew Carl Hagelin out of position. That's the point. It's not just about getting the puck to your best players, it's about making the penalty kill chase you, and pulling it out of position. That is the kind of chemistry that a team builds up over time so you would expect to see more of it from a Caps' unit that has been utilizing much of the same personnel for years.

Fewer penalties!

Washington gave Buffalo only three power play chances, which is a step in the right direction after the penalty parade the team has had over the past few games. That's good but...they still could not escape the game without giving up a penalty in a critical situation. Dmitry Orlov can't take a trip in overtime.

Turning point and the play of the game

This one was pretty easy to choose as there were few highlights for the Caps from this game.

The Caps may have lost, but the turning point of the game was Alex Ovechkin's third-period goal to wake up the team. Washington looked like it was sleep-walking through the first two periods yielding Buffalo a 2-0 lead, but Ovechkin put them right back in it with his goal off the faceoff.

This was a bad loss for Washington, but it would have been worse had Ovechkin not dragged the team back to at least earn a point.

Stat of the game

As bad as the Caps have been of late, Braden Holtby is at least helping the team earn points.

Braden Holtby stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced, and another 5 of 7 in the shootout. Holtby has earned a point in six of his last seven games (4-1-2). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 10, 2020

Quote of the game

Holtby is all of us right now.

"Got to play every minute, every moment of the game. Tonight we played parts of it. It's frustrating that way. Like we've said, adversity is something that can make you stronger, but it seems like it is taking some time to make us stronger."

Fan predictions

Caps eke out a win on the back of some late heroics from the captain. — Lisa Marie (@BelleLegacy) March 9, 2020

You were close. They needed those Ovechkin heroics just to get a point.

Caps lose, Eichel has a multi-point night to break his scoreless drought — Ted (@TedCaps) March 9, 2020

Close. Jack Eichel did break his scoreless drought, but he only had one goal.

Caps get more than 1 PPG — washcaps30 (@washcaps30) March 9, 2020

To do that, they would have to have more than one power play, which means they would need to actually have the puck on their stick some time before the third period in order to draw those penalties. They fell short on both counts.

Goalie fight. — Brian Cheung (@bdcheung) March 9, 2020

I would expect any other goalie in the NHL to fight before Holtby. He wants none of it.

