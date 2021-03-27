Ovechkin scores twice, moves up all-time lists

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Corey Abbott
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Alex Ovechkin continued his climb up a few NHL all-time goal lists on Friday night with a pair of goals in a 4-0 win over the New Jersey Devils. He recorded his 148th career multi-goal game to take sole possession of fourth place from Gordie Howe. Ovechkin also got his 116th regular-season game winner, which is just two behind Phil Esposito for third in NHL history. Additionally, he is up to 723 career goals, which puts him eight behind Marcel Dionne for fifth in league history. Ovechkin has found the back of the net nine times in the past eight games to give him 17 on the year.

The big story off of the ice was the Montreal Canadiens’ acquisition of Eric Staal from the Buffalo Sabres. The Canadiens got an early jump on the April 12 trade deadline by sending a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft to the Sabres in exchange for the veteran center. It’s expected to be a buyer’s market, so it’s not surprising that Buffalo retained $1.625 million of Staal's salary.

Don’t forget, for everything NHL, check out NBC Sports EDGE's Player News, and follow @NBCSEdgeHK and @CoreAbbott on Twitter.

NEW JERSEY 0 WASHINGTON 4

The Capitals have won six straight games against the Devils following Friday’s victory, including two matches this week.

Alex Ovechkin scored a pair of goals in the contest, including the game winner at the 5:58 mark of the first period. He has lit the lamp 10 times in the last 10 games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov had the primary helper on both of Ovechkin’s goals.

Tom Wilson also collected two assists in the contest.

Conor Sheary had a two-point night as well with one goal and one helper.

Nicklas Backstrom had the other goal of the match to give him a total of 13 on the year. He already has more goals than he did in 2019-20 in 28 fewer games.

Ilya Samsonov turned aside all 24 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season and the second of his career.

Scott Wedgewood blocked 27 of 31 shots in the loss.

Editor’s Note: Drafting is only half the battle! Get an edge on your competition all season long with rankings, projections, trade evaluator, lineup adviser and much more with our NHL Season Tools. Click here to learn more!

ANAHEIM 4 ST. LOUIS 1

The Ducks ended a three-game losing skid on Friday, while extending the Blues’ losing streak to three consecutive matches in the process. Additionally, St. Louis has gone winless in six games in a row on home ice.

John Gibson returned to action following a six-game absence because of a lower-body injury. He stopped 33 of 34 shots in the contest. Gibson only had one victory over 11 games prior to getting hurt.

Sam Steel opened the scoring at the 2:23 mark of the second period.

Max Jones scored what held up as the game winner in the final minute of the second stanza.

Ryan O'Reilly got the Blues on the board at the 10:50 mark of the third period.

Derek Grant and Rickard Rakell added empty-netters in the third.

Ryan Getzlaf, Jakob Silfverberg, Cam Fowler, Marco Scandella and Torey Krug contributed one assist apiece.

Jordan Binnington stopped 20 of 22 shots in the defeat. He has one win in his last seven outings (1-4-2).

SAN JOSE 2 ARIZONA 5

The Coyotes have won two straight games and will meet the Sharks again on Saturday to conclude a four-game homestand.

Christian Dvorak scored a pair of goals in the match to give him 11 on the year.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson registered two assists, including one a power-play goal by Phil Kessel in the third period.

Nick Schmaltz and Dryden Hunt had the other goals for Arizona.

Tomas Hertl tied the game with a shorthanded marker early in the second period. It was the 300th point of his career.

Patrick Marleau rounded out the scoring with his second goal of 2020-21 and his first since Feb, 20 against St. Louis.

Timo Meier, Mario Ferraro, Erik Karlsson, Clayton Keller, Derick Brassard, Christian Fischer, Lawson Crouse, Conor Garland and Ilya Lyubushkin picked up one assist each.

Martin Jones surrendered five goals on 28 shots in the defeat.

Adin Hill shielded 20 shots for his second consecutive win and his third of the season.

WINNIPEG 3 CALGARY 2

The Jets have a three-game win spree after holding on to defeat the Flames on Friday. Winnipeg and Calgary will meet again on Saturday night.

Blake Wheeler, Paul Stastny and Kyle Connor accounted for one goal and one helper apiece.

Wheeler and Stastny potted power-play goals for the Jets.

Milan Lucic got the Flames on the scoresheet at the 6:52 mark of the third period with a goal on the man advantage.

Matthew Tkachuk cut Calgary’s deficit to 3-2 with just under two minutes remaining, but that was as close as they would come.

Noah Hanifin posted two helpers, while Mark Scheifele, Tucker Poolman, Mikael Backlund and Elias Lindholm collected one assist apiece.

Joakim Nordstrom had a game-high seven hits in his return to the lineup.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 26 of 29 shots in the loss, while Connor Hellebuyck blocked 25 shots in the victory.

Recommended Stories

  • The Buzzer: Ovechkin, other NHL standouts from Friday; 2021 Isobel Cup Final set

    Highlights, scores, and more from around the league.

  • Ovechkin scores twice, red-hot Capitals shut out Devils 4-0

    Alex Ovechkin scored twice, Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves and the Washington Capitals rode their best players to a 4-0 victory Friday night and two-game sweep of the New Jersey Devils. Ovechkin has scored 10 times in his past 10 games and has a team-best 17 goals this season. Nicklas Backstrom scored his 13th goal of the season, while Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson each had two assists.

  • Report: Ravens to sign WR Sammy Watkins to one-year deal

    Baltimore addresses a much-needed position in free agency.

  • Sammy Watkins signs with Ravens on one-year deal

    Watkins will join the Ravens after spending the past three seasons with the Chiefs.

  • Canadiens acquire Eric Staal from Sabres in exchange for draft picks

    Eric Staal is on his way to Montreal, as the Buffalo Sabres kick off their highly anticipated fire-sale ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

  • Ducks' John Gibson makes spectacular save of the year ... or did he?

    Save or optical illusion?

  • Zach Wilson shines in passing drills at BYU pro day

    Zach Wilson gave observers a taste Friday of why he's projected to go higher in the NFL draft than any BYU player before him. The quarterback only took part in passing drills, following a script of 60 passes drawn up by former BYU and NFL quarterback John Beck. Wilson threw a mix of deep routes, crossing routes, slants, curls, wheel routes and timing routes.

  • Flames’ Matthew Tkachuk becomes first NHL player to release NFT

    The auction runs until April 1 with the bidding beginning at $5,165.89.

  • Powell scores 22 in Portland debut as Blazers topple Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) The Orlando Magic got a look at their harsh, new reality a night after trading away the core of their team, losing 112-105 on Friday to a Portland Trail Blazers squad without injured star guard Damian Lillard. Newly acquired guard Norman Powell scored 22 points and hit five 3-pointers in his Portland debut, and C.J. McCollum had seven of his 22 in the fourth quarter. ''This is what I expected (from Powell) because he knows how to play the game, he plays the way we play, he moves well without the ball, shoots 3s, he's in shape and he defends,'' Portland coach Terry Stotts said.

  • Andreescu shakes off the doubt as she returns from injury for Miami Open

    Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu said she was trying to dispel any doubt about herself as she prepared to make another return from injury this week at the Miami Open. Andreescu, who suffered a torn meniscus in her left knee in October 2019, returned to action after a 15-month injury layoff at last month's Australian Open but her comeback ended abruptly when she fell to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei in the second round. "I am a professional athlete that's wearing and tearing her body so it's normal to have pains here and there and it's not like I am the only one that's retiring from tournaments and stuff like that," Andreescu said on Tuesday.

  • For underrated Stipe Miocic, it’s all about winning and paying the bills

    Miocic isn't trying to scare any fans away, but if you’re not enamored with him for any reason, he’s not about to try to win you over.

  • Report: Magic trade Nikola Vucevic to Bulls

    The Orlando Magic are trading All-Star center Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls as part of a four-player deal, ESPN reported Thursday. The Magic also are sending forward Al-Farouq Aminu to Chicago in the deal. In exchange, the Magic will receive forward Otto Porter, center Wendell Carter Jr. and first-round picks in 2021 and 2023 in the deal.

  • Halep on the hunt for Grand Slam titles, Olympic medal

    World number three Simona Halep said she is more interested in silverware than her ranking and will focus on the Grand Slams and the Olympics as she looks to add to her trophy cabinet this year after a chaotic 2020 rattled by COVID-19. The 29-year-old Romanian is among a women's field stocked with top talent at the Miami Open, Halep's first tournament in the United States since the beginning of the pandemic, after she dropped out of the U.S. Open in August due to health and safety concerns. "For me the goal is a Grand Slam, if it's possible again to win one," said the former world number one.

  • The 5 most transformed offenses coming out of NFL free agency

    Matt Harmon looks at five NFL offenses that are the most transformed after the opening of free agency including what could be a fantasy football hotspot in the New York Giants.

  • Tennis: Depth in women's game no surprise for top players

    The WTA circuit has seen only one repeat winner in 13 tournaments this year and for Japan's Naomi Osaka, who is fast emerging as the next dominant force in women's tennis, the results underline the depth of talent on the Tour. Russian Daria Kasatkina, who bagged the Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne last month, became the first two-time winner on the Tour this year on Sunday after the 23-year-old's triumph in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy final. While Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic have dominated the men's game, women's tennis has been searching for a successor to Serena Williams since the 23-times major winner became a mother in 2017.

  • NBA betting: MVP race is wide open following injuries to LeBron James, Joel Embiid

    Earlier this month, LeBron James and Joel Embiid were co-favorites to win the NBA MVP, according to odds from BetMGM.

  • UFC 260 betting preview: Can Francis Ngannou's power overcome Stipe Miocic's sheer ability?

    Heading into the rematch, Ngannou is the betting favorite at BetMGM. Ngannou is -135 to win, and also -135 to win by KO/TKO/DQ/submission. Interestingly, he’s +1400 to win by decision.

  • LaMelo Ball undergoes surgery on fractured wrist, may not be out for season after all

    The Rookie of the Year race just got even more interesting.

  • NHL roundup: Mika Zibanejad's record night powers Rangers

    Mika Zibanejad had three goals and three assists to lift the New York Rangers past the host Philadelphia Flyers 8-3 on Thursday. Zibanejad has scored six goals and totaled 12 points in consecutive games against the Flyers, as Thursday he equaled his stats from a March 17 matchup. Ryan Strome added one goal and three assists while Pavel Buchnevich scored two goals and K'Andre Miller and Filip Chytil had one goal each for the Rangers, who won their third in a row.

  • Hoopla with Haynes: Aaron Gordon to Rockets was close but hit snag; Kings make Marvin Bagley III available

    The Kings turned down a Marvin Bagley III for Saddiq Bey trade from the Pistons, while Aaron Gordon is looking to join a contender, sources told Yahoo Sports.