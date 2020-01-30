Ovechkin passes Yzerman on goals list

Alex Ovechkin was red hot before the All-Star break, scoring eight goals in the span of three games. The time off didn’t cool him down as he found the back of the net yet again in his first game back on Wednesday. His latest marker was of particular note because it put him ahead of Steve Yzerman on the all-time goals list.

Ovechkin now has 693 goals, which puts him in sole possession of ninth place all-time. When he scores his next goal, he’ll be tied with Mark Messier. Of course, the big prize is Wayne Gretzky’s record. He’s 201 goals away from that now. Think that’s an impossible gap for him to bridge given that he’s 34-years-old? For a normal player it would be, but Ovechkin hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. With 35 goals in 50 contests, he ranks third in the league’s goal scoring race. A big factor will be how long he intends to play, but certainly surpassing Gretzky isn’t a possibility that can simply be dismissed at this point.

Unfortunately for the Capitals, they lost to Nashville last night despite Ovechkin’s historic goal. On the plus side, Washington has a comfortable lead in the Metropolitan Division with its 34-12-5 record.

TORONTO 5 DALLAS 3

Andreas Johnsson scored a goal and registered an assist. He has seven goals and 18 points in 36 games.

Auston Matthews also had a goal and an assist for Toronto. That gives him 36 goals and 60 points in 51 contests.

Alexander Radulov scored a pair of goals for Dallas. He’s up to 15 goals and 30 points in 47 games.

Ben Bishop turned aside 29 of 33 shots last night. He’s 17-11-3 with a 2.33 GAA and .925 save percentage in 34 games.

At the other end of the ice, Frederik Andersen saved 31 of 34 shots. He has a 24-9-6 record, 2.87 GAA, and .910 save percentage in 41 starts.

NASHVILLE 5 WASHINGTON 4

Two of Washington’s four goals were scored by Richard Panik. That gives him seven goals and 12 points in 41 games.

Ryan Johansen scored a goal and registered an assist for Nashville. He’s up to 11 goals and 29 points in 49 contests.

Yannick Weber netted the game-winning goal at 15:23 minutes of the third period. It was his first goal and third point in 30 games.

Juuse Saros kicked out 29 of 33 shots on Wednesday. He has a 7-8-4 record, 3.17 GAA, and .894 save percentage in 24 contests.

Braden Holtby turned aside 19 of 24 Predators shots. He dropped to 19-10-4 with a 3.11 GAA and .896 save percentage in 35 starts.

ANAHEIM 4 ARIZONA 2

Vinnie Hinostroza scored a goal and registered an assist for Arizona. He’s up to four goals and 17 points in 50 games.

Antti Raanta stopped 28 of 32 Ducks shots. He has allowed at least three goals in each of his last three starts.

Adam Henrique scored a pair of goals for the Ducks. That gives him 17 goals and 27 points in 50 games.

Hampus Lindholm scored the game-winning goal. It was his second goal and 20th point in 42 contests.

John Gibson saved 25 of 27 shots Wednesday night. He has a 15-20-3 record, 2.96 GAA, and .905 save percentage in 38 contests.

TAMPA BAY 4 LOS ANGELES 2

Steven Stamkos led the Lightning with two goals and an assist. He’s up to 22 goals and 53 points in 47 games.

Nikita Kucherov assisted on two of Tampa Bay’s four goals. He has 22 goals and 58 points in 49 contests.

Tyler Toffoli found the back of the net for the Kings. That gives him 12 goals and 27 points in 49 games.

Jonathan Quick stopped 20 of 23 Lightning shots. He has an 11-18-3 record, 3.01 GAA, and .895 save percentage in 32 starts.

At the other end of the ice, Andrei Vasilevskiy saved 32 of 34 shots. That gives him a 25-9-3 record, 2.53 GAA, and .918 save percentage in 37 starts.

CALGARY 4 EDMONTON 3 (SO)

David Rittich stopped 31 of 34 shots before the skills competition. He was perfect in three shootout rounds to get the win.

Mike Smith turned aside 25 of 28 shots prior to the shootout. He was then beaten once in two shootout rounds.

Andrew Mangiapane netted a pair of goals for Calgary. He’s up to 10 goals and 17 points in 50 games.

Elias Lindholm netted the Flames’ other non-shootout goals. It was his 21st goal and 38th point in 52 contests.

Kailer Yamamoto contributed a goal for Edmonton. He has four goals and seven points in nine games.

VANCOUVER 5 SAN JOSE 2

Quinn Hughes had a goal and an assist. He’s up to six goals and 36 points in 50 contests.

Tanner Pearson also scored a goal and registered an assist for the Canucks. That gives him 14 goals and 37 points in 50 games.

Tomas Hertl chipped in a goal for the Sharks. It was his 16th marker and 36th point in 48 games.

Martin Jones stopped 20 of 24 Canucks shots. He has a 13-17-2 record, 3.25 GAA, and .889 save percentage in 33 contests.

Jacob Markstrom saved 38 of 40 shots on Wednesday. He has a 19-13-3 record, 2.69 GAA, and .917 save percentage in 35 starts.