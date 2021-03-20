Ovechkin leads Caps to seventh straight win

Washington has won seven straight games to move into first place in the East Division with a 20-6-4 record. The Capitals’ .733 points percentage ranks third in the league.

Alex Ovechkin is riding a five-game goal streak with six markers during that span. That puts him 11 goals behind Marcel Dionne for fifth on the NHL’s all-time list. Ovechkin also tied Howe for fourth in NHL history with 147 multi-goal games on Friday night. He also had the game winner to give him 115 over the course of his career. That puts Ovechkin three behind Phil Esposito for third place on the NHL's all-time list.

Off the ice, the big story of the day on Friday was the NHL’s announcement that Boston’s games against Buffalo on Saturday and versus the New York Islanders on Tuesday have been postponed. Bruins forwards David Pastrnak, David Krejci, Jake DeBrusk and Craig Smith joined Sean Kuraly on the COVID protocol list. The team may be permitted to get back on the ice Wednesday for practice pending test results in the coming days.

NEW YORK RANGERS 1 WASHINGTON 2

The Capitals have won seven straight games following a late third-period comeback on Friday night against the Rangers,

Alex Ovechkin scored both goals for the Capitals, including what held up as the game winner at the 16:27 mark of the third period. Ovechkin has 14 goals this season in 26 outings.

Artemi Panarin scored the lone goal for the Rangers. He opened the scoring with a power-play tally 16:42 into the contest.

Ryan Strome, Adam Fox, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Justin Schultz, John Carlson and Zdeno Chara posted one assist each.

Brenden Dillon had a game-high six hits.

Alexandar Georgiev stopped 16 of 18 shots in the loss.

Vitek Vanecek blocked 32 shots for his third straight win. He has 13 victories in 22 starts.

VANCOUVER 3 MONTREAL 2 (OT)

The Canucks have won four consecutive contests following Friday’s overtime victory. Vancouver and Montreal will meet again on Saturday night.

J.T. Miller provided the game winner just 2:01 into the extra period.

Nick Suzuki tied the game with his sixth goal of the season in the final minute of the third frame during a late power play. He halted a nine-game goalless drought in the process.

Corey Perry also scored on the man advantage to open the scoring just 4:15 into the match.

Adam Gaudette and Nils Hoglander scored for Vancouver during the second stanza.

Jeff Petry collected two assists on Friday night, while Brock Boeser, Antoine Roussel, Zack MacEwen, Quinn Hughes, Nate Schmidt and Tomas Tatar contributed one helper apiece.

Jake Allen stopped 25 of 28 shots in the defeat.

Thatcher Demko blocked 29 of 31 shots for his eighth win in nine starts this month.

CALGARY 4 TORONTO 3

The Flames bounced back from Wednesday’s blowout loss to Edmonton with a win over the struggling Maple Leafs on Friday. Calgary and Toronto will play again on Saturday night.

Mark Giordano got the game-winning goal at the 12:33 mark of the second period during a power play.

Mitch Marner’s 12th goal of the year tied the game at 3-3 early in the second stanza, but the Leafs were unable to get another equalizer in the third.

The two teams combined for five goals in the first period with Matthew Tkachuk, Derek Ryan and Chris Tanev lighting the lamp for Calgary. Jason Spezza and Alexander Kerfoot scored for Toronto.

Rasmus Andersson chipped in two helpers, while Mikael Backlund, Milan Lucic, Elias Lindholm, Noah Hanifin, Wayne Simmonds, Zach Bogosian, Travis Dermott and Morgan Rielly picked up one assist each.

Frederik Andersen stopped just 14 shots in the loss, while Jacob Markstrom blocked 24 shots in the victory.

ST. LOUIS 2 SAN JOSE 1 (SO)

The Blues snapped a five-game winless skid (0-2-3) on Friday with a come-from-behind win against the Sharks. St. Louis and San Jose will face off again on Saturday.

Tyler Bozak scored his first goal of the season when the Blues were killing a penalty at the 6:22 mark of the third period.

Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko scored in the shootout, while Logan Couture scored San Jose’s lone goal on three attempts..

Ryan Donato had the only goal for the Sharks during regulation.

Tomas Hertl, Marcus Sorensen and Kyle Clifford earned one assist apiece in the match.

Marco Scandella had a game-high seven hits.

Martin Jones blocked 33 of 34 shots in the defeat, while Jordan Binnington turned aside 30 of 31 shots in the win.

VEGAS 4 LOS ANGELES 2

The Golden Knights have a five-game win spree following the team’s victory over the Kings on Friday night.

Max Pacioretty potted a pair of goals in the first period to bring his total up to 16 on the year.

Alex Iafallo and Trevor Moore helped the Kings even the score with their seventh and fourth goals of the season, respectively.

William Karlsson, who played following a false positive COVID-19 test, got the game-winning goal for Vegas at the 15:15 mark of the second frame.

William Carrier provided an insurance marker in the third period with his first goal of the campaign.

Alec Martinez registered two assists in the match. while Mark Stone, Jonathan Marchessault, Tomas Nosek, Nicolas Hague, Shea Theodore, Anze Kopitar, Matt Roy, Drew Doughty and Tobias Bjornfot earned one helper apiece.

Jonathan Quick blocked 29 shots in the defeat in his first appearance since March 6 because of an upper-body injury.

Robin Lehner also made his return to the crease on Friday. He hadn’t played since Feb. 7 because of a concussion. Lehner stopped 23 of 25 shots for his fourth win in six starts.