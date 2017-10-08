Ovechkin leads Capitals with second hat-trick

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored four goals to become the first NHL player in 100 years with back-to-back hat tricks to open a season as the Washington Capitals beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-1 on Saturday night.

Ovechkin had three goals in the third period in Thursday's victory at Ottawa, and then matched the feat while helping chase Montreal goalie Carey Price in the first period Saturday. He added his fourth goal at 16:46 of the second against Al Montoya.

It was the fourth four-goal game of his career and second against the Canadiens.

Three players had hat tricks in the first two games of the 1917-18 season: Cy Denneny of Ottawa, Joe Malone of Montreal and Reg Noble of Toronto, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Braden Holtby stopped 38 shots and T.J. Oshie also scored for Washington, as did Nathan Walker — the first Australian to play in the league — on his NHL debut.

PENGUINS 4, PREDATORS 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots as the Penguins beat the Predators in a Stanley Cup Final rematch.

Olli Maatta, Ryan Reaves and Jake Guentzel also scored in Pittsburgh's first win in its third game of the season. The two-time defending champion Penguins were coming off an ugly 10-1 loss at Chicago at Thursday night.

Reaves, acquired in a June trade with St. Louis, also fought Austin Watson and Cody McLeod, finishing with 24 penalty minutes. He skated on a line with Sidney Crosby when the game turned chippy in the third period.

Murray, who allowed 11 goals on 65 shots in his first two games, posted his sixth career shutout.

Juuse Saros, who earned his first NHL win last October against Pittsburgh, stopped 30 shots for Nashville.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2, COYOTES 1, OT

GLENDALE, Arizona (AP) — James Neal's goal at 3:46 of overtime gave expansion Vegas its second win in two games.