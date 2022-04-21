Ovechkin hits 50-goal mark for the ninth time

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Alex Ovechkin reached the 50-goal plateau on Wednesday night in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. He is tied for third in goals scored this campaign. Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers also has 50 goals, while Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl has 54 markers and Toronto’s Auston Matthews has a league-high 58 goals.

Ovechkin continues to earn milestones each time he finds the back of the net. He has scored at least 50 goals in a season nine times in his career, which ties him with Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most in NHL history. Ovechkin also became the first player 36 years of age or older to score 50 goals in a season in NHL history.

Additionally, his 158th career multi-goal game pulls him even with Brett Hull for the second-most in NHL history. He trails just Gretzky (189) for the most multi-goal performances. Ovechkin is up to 780 career goals, which puts him 21 behind Gordie Howe for second on the all-time list.

DALLAS 2 EDMONTON 5

The Oilers have won three straight games, while the Stars have lost their past two contests.

Connor McDavid generated one goal and two assists in his league-leading 41st multi-point effort of the season. He sealed the victory with an empty-netter for his 43rd goal of 2021-22.

Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz notched one goal and one assist apiece for Dallas.

Evander Kane and Derek Ryan lit the lamp for Edmonton in the first period, while Zach Hyman and Jesse Puljujarvi scored in the second.

Evan Bouchard earned two assists, while John Klingberg, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan McLeod, Duncan Keith, Kris Russell and Tyson Barrie chipped in one helper each.

Mike Smith stopped 34 shots for his 14th win of the season. He has been hot recently, while winning seven straight and allowing two goals or fewer in each of his past six starts.

Scott Wedgewood turned aside 45 of 49 shots in the loss.

CHICAGO 4 ARIZONA 3 (OT)

The Blackhawks ended a two-game losing skid, while extending the Coyotes; winless slump to eight straight matches.

Alex DeBrincat netted the game winner 4:23 into the extra period. He also picked up an assist in the contest.

Dominik Kubalik also had one goal and one helper for Chicago

Jake McCabe and Alex Vlasic, who posted his first NHL point, found the back of the net for the Blackhawks.

Nathan Smith got his first NHL goal as well in the match.

Barrett Hayton and Anton Stralman also scored for Arizona.

Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Nick Schmaltz and Phil Kessel collected two assists each.

Tyler Johnson, Seth Jones, Andrew Ladd and Alex Galchenyuk got on the scoresheet with one helper apiece.

Kevin Lankinen shielded 32 shots for his sixth victory of the campaign. He has won two of his past 10 outings.

Karel Vejmelka stopped 36 of 40 shots in the loss. He has one win in his past seven starts.

WASHINGTON 3 VEGAS 4 (OT)

The Golden Knights halted a two-game losing slide, while ending a two-game win streak of the Capitals.

Shea Theodore tallied the overtime winner just 2:09 into the extra period. He also added an assist.

The offensive star of the match was Alex Ovechkin, who potted two goals and had an assist. He was also credited with six shots on target.

Evgenii Dadonov provided one goal and one assist for Vegas, while Evgeny Kuznetsov had one goal and one helper for Washington

Alec Martinez and Chandler Stephenson (power play) had the other goals for Vegas.

Nicklas Backstrom, Marcus Johansson, Nick Jensen, Dmitry Orlov, Mattias Janmark, Max Pacioretty, William Karlsson, Zach Whitecloud and Alex Pietrangelo recorded one assist each.

Robin Lehner stopped 12 of 13 shots and he was pulled after the first period. Logan Thompson defended 13 of 15 shots and picked up the victory.

Ilya Samsonov turned aside 26 of 30 shots in the loss. He has won six of his past eight starts.

COLORADO 2 SEATTLE 3

The Kraken have won three consecutive contests for the first time in franchise history, while the Avalanche have lost two games in a row.

Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde lit the lamp for Seattle in the first period.

Cale Makar got the Avalanche on the board prior to the first intermission with his 27th goal of the season.

Artturi Lehkonen made it a one-goal game late in the third period, but Colorado was unable to get the equalizer.

Ryan Donato, Matthew Beniers, Jared McCann, Karson Kuhlman, Victor Rask, Will Borgen, Nazem Kadri, J.T. Compher, Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin registered one assist each.

Philipp Grubauer turned aside 25 shots for his 18th win of the year.

Pavel Francouz made 26 saves in the loss. The defeat ended his six-game win streak.