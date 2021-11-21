Ovechkin continues pursuit of history

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

Alex Ovechkin showcased that he is far from being past his prime during a dominant 4-0 win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. During that game, Ovechkin netted two goals and tallied one assist. This was Ovechkin’s 120th career game in which he scored at least three points. His goal total for this season now sits at 14. This puts Ovechkin second on the league leaderboard in that category. Also, Ovechkin now has 744 career goals. Ovechkin currently has the fourth-most goals in NHL history, and the next milestone will be hit at goal number 766. He would then tie Jaromir Jagr for the third-most goals in NHL history.

The other two goals in this game were scored by Washington’s Conor Sheary. On the Sharks side, the team was unable to create an effective offense are was held at bay the entire night.

Ilya Samsonov earned himself his third shutout of the year, as he stopped all of the 22 shots he was faced with in this matchup. With a shutout in this game Samsonov now has shutouts in his past two starts.

Adin Hill made 17 saves on 20 shots to end his night with a save percentage of .850.

NEW JERSEY 5 TAMPA BAY 3

Jan Rutta was the first player on the scoreboard, as he put Tampa Bay up 1-0 5:49 into the first period. His goal was unassisted.

13:56 into the first, Yegor Sharangovich scored his first goal of the year to tie the game up 1-1. His goal was assisted by Alexander Holtz.

With under two minutes remaining in the first, Pat Maroon gave the Lightning the lead for a second time with a power play goal. Maroon’s goal was assisted by Ross Colton and Mikhail Sergachev.

In the second, Victor Hedman was the only player to find the back of the net. His goal, scored just over six minutes into the period, put Tampa up 3-1. Hedman’s goal was assisted by Boris Katchouk and Jan Rutta.

Just over a minute into the third, Dawson Mercer scored an impressive goal against Andrei Vasilevskiy to bring the Devils within one. His goal was assisted by Yegor Sharangovich and Jonas Siegenthaler.

Just over four minutes later, Jimmy Vesey tied the game up off a great feed by P.K. Subban. The other assist on this goal was credited to Jonas Siegenthaler.

9:34 into the third, Yegor Sharangovich scored his second goal to give New Jersey their first lead of the game. His game-winning goal was assisted by Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier.

Tomas Tatar concluded scoring in this game with an empty-netter. His goal was assisted by Ryan Graves.

Mackenzie Blackwood posted a solid performance in this game, as he made some great saves. He made 31 saves on 34 shots and ended his game with a save percentage of .912.

Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 26 shots to post a save percentage of .846 in this game.

CAROLINA 5 LOS ANGELES 4

Seth Jarvis opened scoring three minutes after puck drop. His goal was assisted by Sebastian Aho and Tony DeAngelo. This put the Hurricanes up 1-0.

Blake Lizotte tied the game for Los Angeles under two minutes later. His goal was assisted by Brendan Lemieux and Alexander Edler.

Derek Stepan helped Carolina reclaim their lead just ten seconds after Lizotte’s goal. Stepan’s goal was assisted by Jordan Martinook and Brady Skjei.

12:39 into the first, Adrian Kempe scored to tie the game up 2-2. His goal was assisted by Alexander Edler and Anze Kopitar.

6:16 into the second, Sebastian Aho scored to put Carolina up 3-2. His goal was assisted by Andrei Svechnikov and Frederik Andersen.

9:33 into the second, Adrian Kempe notched his second of the night. This goal was short-handed and unassisted.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi put the Hurricanes up 4-3 with a goal scored 11:20 into the third. His goal was assisted by Derek Stepan and Jaccob Slavin.

With under two minutes remaining in the final period of play, Brendan Lemieux tied the game at 4-4. Lemieux’s goal was assisted by Matt Roy.

With just over 30 seconds left in regulation, Martin Necas scored the game-winner for the Hurricanes. His goal was assisted by Nino Niederreiter and Jordan Staal.

Frederik Andersen posted a very solid performance in this game. He made 39 saves on 43 shots to post a save percentage of .907.

Cal Petersen had an incredibly rough afternoon in the Los Angeles crease. He allowed five goals on just 20 shots to end his game with a save percentage of .750.

MINNESOTA 4 FLORIDA 5

Owen Tippett was the only player to score in the first period of this game. His goal was assisted by Aaron Ekblad and Frank Vatrano. This goal put the Panthers up 1-0 heading into the first intermission.

8:23 into the second, Frank Vatrano scored a goal of his own. Vatrano’s goal was assisted by Joe Thornton and Radko Gudas.

11:46 into the second, Joel Eriksson Ek finally got the Wild on the scoreboard. His goal was scored on the power play. This goal was assisted by Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov.

Before the second period was over, Frank Vatrano notched another goal. This second goal was assisted by Gustav Forsling.

Less than two minutes into the third, Kirill Kaprizov scored a goal to set the score at 3-2. His goal was assisted by Frederick Gaudreau.

Carter Verhaeghe put the Panthers up 4-2 with his goal, scored 5:42 into the third. The assists on this score were credited to MacKenzie Weegar and Aaron Ekblad.

Marcus Foligno scored for Minnesota with under a minute left in the third. His goal was assisted by Alex Goligoski and Victor Rask.

Under ten seconds later, Sam Bennett notched an empty-netter. His goal was assisted by Jonathan Huberdeau.

Ryan Hartman was the final player to find the back of the net in this game. He scored with nine seconds left in the third. His goal was assisted by Joel Eriksson Ek.

Cam Talbot allowed four goals on 36 shots to post a save percentage of .889.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves on 39 shots to post a save percentage of .897.

PITTSBURGH 2 TORONTO 0

Jake Guentzel was the first player to find the back of the net in this game. He scored 5:46 into the first. Guentzel’s goal was assisted by Bryan Rust and Brian Dumoulin.

Jeff Carter increased the Pittsburgh lead to 2-0 with his goal scored 17:15 into the first. His goal was assisted Jason Zucker and Kasperi Kapanen.

Jack Campbell did not get much support from his teammates in this game. Campbell made 29 saves on 31 shots to post a save percentage of .935.

On the other end of the ice, Tristan Jarry stopped all of the 26 shots he was faced with to earn himself a shutout.

NASHVILLE 3 MONTREAL 6

Artturi Lehkonen gave Montreal a 1-0 lead with a goal, scored 2:41 into the first period. His goal was assisted by David Savard and Jake Evans.

Just over a minute into the second period, Christian Dvorak increased the Montreal lead to 2-0. His goal was assisted by Josh Anderson and Jonathan Drouin.

Just over two minutes later, Brendan Gallagher notched a goal. Jonathan Drouin and Tyler Toffoli were credited with the assists on this score.

Ryan Poehling added to the Montreal lead 9:31 into the second. Chris Wideman and Artturi Lehkonen tallied helpers on Poehling’s goal.

Just over 30 seconds after scoring his first goal, Poehling scored goal number two. His second goal was assisted by Tyler Toffoli and Chris Wideman.

In the third, Matt Duchene brought life into the Predators with a single-period hat trick. All three goals came within ten minutes, and two of the three came on the power play. Ryan Johansen and Mikael Granlund earned assists on two of Duchene’s three goals. Whereas, Roman Josi and Eeli Tolvanen earned an assist each.

Tyler Toffoli concluded the scoring in this game with an empty-netter. This last goal was assisted by Joel Armia.

Juuse Saros posted arguably his worst performance of the season in this game. He allowed five goals on just 19 shots in just over 30 minutes of play. David Rittich stopped all of the nine shots he faced in the remaining 29.

Sam Montembeault made 33 saves on 36 shots for the Canadiens in net. During this game he posted a save percentage of .917.

CALGARY 5 NEW YORK 2

Brad Richardson opened the scoring with an unassisted goal netted 4:05 into the first to give the Flames a 1-0 lead.

Andrew Mangiapane built upon that lead with a power play goal, scored 13:18 into the first. His goal was assisted by Noah Hanifin and Johnny Gaudreau.

With under 30 seconds remaining in the first period, Brock Nelson finally got the Islanders on the board with a power play goal. His goal was assisted by Richard Panik and Kyle Palmieri.

The only player to find the back of the net in the second was Andrew Mangiapane, who netted his second of the night on the power play. This goal was assisted by Noah Hanifin and Mikael Backlund.

Less than two minutes into the third, Brock Nelson picked up his second goal in this matchup. This goal was unassisted.

Trevor Lewis and Johnny Gaudreau secured the Flames victory with an empty-netter each. Lewis’ goal was unassisted, whereas Gaudreau’s goal was assisted by Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin.

In net for Calgary was Jacob Markstrom. He made 34 saves on 36 shots to post a save percentage of .944.

Semyon Varlamov was in the Islanders crease for this matchup. He allowed three goals on 29 shots to post a save percentage of .897.

BOSTON 5 PHILADELPHIA 2

Tomas Nosek was the only player to score in the first period of this game, as he put the Bruins up 1-0. His goal was assisted by Anton Blidh and Matt Grzelcyk.

30 seconds into the second, Derek Forbort increased the Boston lead to 2-0. His goal was assisted by Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.

Derick Brassard got the Flyers on the board with two consecutive goals, scored just over eight minutes apart. The latter goal was netted on the power play. Claude Giroux earned assists on both of Brassard’s goals, whereas Cam Atkinson and Ivan Provorov earned one assist each.

16:27 into the second, Derek Forbort scored his second of the night. His goal was assisted by Craig Smith and Jake DeBrusk.

Under two minutes into the third, Craig Smith scored to put the Bruins up 4-2. His goal was assisted by Erik Haula and Jake DeBrusk.

David Pastrnak concluded the scoring in this game with a goal netted 12:47 into the third. His goal was assisted by Jakub Zboril and Charlie Coyle.

Manning the Bruins crease was Linus Ullmark. Ullmark stopped 29 out of 31 shots to end his night with a save percentage of .935.

Martin Jones was in net for the Flyers. He made 39 saves on 44 shots to post a save percentage of .886.

ST. LOUIS 1 DALLAS 4

The Dallas Stars had three different players find the back of the net in this game. Ryan Suter and Jamie Benn netted a goal each. The other two goals came courtesy Roope Hintz, and both were short-handed.

Esa Lindell and Michael Raffl tallied two assists each. Jamie Benn, Joe Pavelski and Denis Gurianov picked up an assist each in this matchup.

The sole Blues goal was scored by Brandon Saad, 12:19 into the second on the power play. His goal was assisted by David Perron and Torey Krug.

In net for the Blues was Jordan Binnington. Binnington allowed three goals on 32 shots to post a save percentage of .906.

At the other end of the ice, Jake Oettinger made an impressive 35 saves on 36 shots for a save percentage of .972.

DETROIT 1 ARIZONA 2 OT

Dylan Larkin was the only Detroit player to see the scoreboard in this game. He scored 8:41 into the first. The sole assist on this goal was credited to Lucas Raymond.

In the third, Ryan Dzingel tied the game up 1-1. His goal was assisted by Cam Dineen and Lawson Crouse.

This game would require additional minutes before being decided. Just 25 seconds into overtime, Clayton Keller sealed the victory for Arizona. His game-winner was assisted by Jakob Chychrun and Phil Kessel.

For the Red Wings, Alex Nedeljkovic made 27 saves on 29 shots for a save percentage of .931.

For the Coyotes, Scott Wedgewood made 33 saves on 34 shots to post a save percentage of .971.

CHICAGO 2 EDMONTON 5

Connor McDavid kicked off the scoring in this game just over ten minutes after puck drop. This first goal was assisted by Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard.

Just over a minute later, Tyson Barrie put the Oilers up 2-0 with a power play goal. His goal was assisted by Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid.

Kailer Yamamoto netted a short-handed goal to put the Oilers up 3-0. His goal was assisted by Colton Sceviour.

Ryan McLeod increased the Edmonton lead to 4-0 with his goal, scored 18:32 into the first. Warren Foegele and Philip Broberg were credited with the assists on this goal.

With 20 seconds left in the first, Alex DeBrincat finally got the Blackhawks on the board. His goal was assisted by Kirby Dach and Seth Jones.

Nine minutes into the third, Alex DeBrincat scored his second of the night. This goal was assisted by Philipp Kurashev and Kirby Dach.

Leon Draisaitl concluded the scoring in this game with a short-handed goal. His goal was assisted by Evan Bouchard.

Kevin Lankinen was in net for the Blackhawks. He allowed five goals on 33 shots over the course of the night.

For Edmonton, Stuart Skinner made 29 saves on 31 shots to post a save percentage of .935.

COLUMBUS 2 VEGAS 3

Just 45 seconds after puck drop, Gustav Nyquist netted a goal to put the Blue Jackets up 1-0. His goal was assisted by Jake Bean and Zach Werenski.

Just under eight minutes later, Alexandre Texier scored a short-handed goal to put Columbus up 2-0. Jake Bean and Zach Werenski were credited with the assists on this goal as well.

Keegan Kolesar got Vegas on the board in the second. His goal was assisted by Jake Leschyshyn.

4:45 into the third, Reilly Smith tied the game up 2-2 with an unassisted goal. This goal was also short-handed.

Mattias Janmark scored the game-winner 13:53 into the third. Janmark’s goal was assisted by Nicolas Hague and Keegan Kolesar.

Elvis Merzlikins made 32 saves on 35 shots for the Blue Jackets. He posted a save percentage of .914 in this game.

For Vegas, Laurent Brossoit earned a win after making 27 saves on 29 shots.

