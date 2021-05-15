OVC softball: JSU battles and fights, but falls by a run in elimination game

May 15—OXFORD — After going down fast in Thursday's opening round of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament, Jacksonville roared back and fought Friday.

The Gamecocks fought and fought. In the end, it wasn't quite enough, though. After beating third-seeded Austin Peay 8-4 in an elimination game, fourth-seeded JSU fell 4-3 to top-seeded Southeast Missouri in eight innings.

JSU trailed by three runs going into the bottom of the eighth, but senior Jada Terry slugged a two-run home run and had runners on first and second with two outs before SEMO pitcher Paytience Holman finally quelled the rally.

"I felt like we just wanted to fight for one more chance, fight for each other, fight for another at-bat, another pitch, just another chance to prove that we're good enough and we have a reason for being here," said JSU senior Alexus Jimmerson, fighting back tears. "I feel like we showed that today. But, unfortunately, it didn't go in our favor."

It was a day full of ups and downs.

In the opener, JSU led 4-1 only to see Austin Peay rally to tie it 4-4. Then in the top of the eighth, Jimmerson smashed a two-out, bases-loaded homer to lift the Gamecocks. Jimmerson also pitched the final 4 1/3 innings, allowing only one run.

JSU senior Nicole Rodriguez matched SEMO pitcher Rachel Rook, the OVC's pitcher of the year, inning for inning. Rodriguez struck out a career-high 13 batters, but SEMO touched her for three runs in the top of the eighth. Kaylee Anderson delivered the big blow with a two-run homer, which was her third against JSU in the tournament.

In the bottom of the inning, Terry's homer cut it to 4-3. Karsen Mosley delivered a one-out single, and Sidney Wagnon drew a two-out walk. That brought up pinch-hitter Reagan Watkins, a senior, who challenged Holman but couldn't solve her to continue the inning.

"It was good softball," JSU coach Jana McGinnis said. "Hey, the girls fought. The girls fought. That's all you can ask."

Story continues

JSU's Alex Howard nearly ended it with one out in the bottom of the seventh when she drove a shot that SEMO's Anderson caught just a couple of feet from the wall.

"When it came off the bat, I was hopeful it would be out," McGinnis said. "I've seen some others that I wasn't sure would go out, and they did. I was hopeful her's would, too."

JSU finished its season at 24-25.

What to know

—Shelby Newsome was 3-for-6 for the tournament with three walks and two hit-by-pitches.

—Jimmerson was 3-for-9 in the tournament with two home runs and five RBIs. Five of her nine homers this season came against Austin Peay, which she victimized again Friday.

—Jimmerson finished her career with 165 hits, 39 doubles, 18 homers and 115 RBIs. Her career batting average is .281. Terry had 110 hits, 21 doubles, 15 homers, 73 RBIs and a .278 average.

—Rodriguez finished her career 20-19, and her 255 career strikeouts rank 13th in school history.

Who said

—McGinnis on Terry's home run on her last college at-bat: "I felt like she was about to do something good. She really battled, and I knew she was going to get a hit there. That sums up her whole season. You try to fight for that next at-bat and extend the season, and that's what she did there."

—Jimmerson on what her JSU softball career means to her: "It's meant everything and then some. Honestly, I can't put it into words what JSU softball has meant for me. It's helped me grow as a woman. It turned me into a better person. It showed me how to treat people on and off the field and how to be a genuinely good person. Yes, softball played a major role in it. I had an amazing five years, and I wouldn't want to spend it with any other program, the coaches, the players and the university. It makes sure you're a good person instead of just a good player."

Next up

—SEMO (30-16) will face Eastern Kentucky (34-15) in the OVC championship round Saturday at noon. If EKU wins the first game, the tournament is over, and the Colonels are champions. If SEMO wins, they'll play a winner-take-all game immediately afterward.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.