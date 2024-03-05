OVC Basketball Tournament 2024 bracket, schedule, TV info
Tennessee State basketball opens the 2024 OVC Men's Basketball Tournament as a 5-seed by facing Southern Indiana on Wednesday in Evansville, Indiana.
The Tigers (17-14, 10-8 OVC) will need to win four games in four days to win the conference tournament. TSU has made the NCAA Tournament twice in program history, last in 1994.
The games in Evansville throughout next week lead up to the March 9 championship game, televised by ESPN2.
Here's the full schedule for the OVC Tournament.
OVC Basketball Tournament bracket 2024
Click here for the 2024 OVC Men's Basketball Tournament printable bracket.
2024 OVC Basketball Tournament schedule
All times Central. All games at Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
Wednesday, March 6
First round
Game 1: 5-seed Tennessee State vs. 8-seed Southern Indiana, 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+
Game 2: 6-seed SIUE vs. 7-seed Eastern Illinois, 9 p.m. CT on ESPN+
Thursday, March 7
Quarterfinals
Game 3: 4-seed Western Illinois vs. Game 1 winner, 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+
Game 4: 3-seed Morehead State vs. Game 2 winner, 9 p.m. CT on ESPN+
Friday, March 8
Semifinals
Game 5: 1-seed Arkansas-Little Rock vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m. CT on ESPNU
Game 6: 2-seed UT Martin vs. Game 4 winner, 9:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU
Saturday, March 9
Championship game
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m. CT on ESPN2
