OVC Basketball Tournament 2024 bracket, schedule, TV info

Tennessee State basketball opens the 2024 OVC Men's Basketball Tournament as a 5-seed by facing Southern Indiana on Wednesday in Evansville, Indiana.

The Tigers (17-14, 10-8 OVC) will need to win four games in four days to win the conference tournament. TSU has made the NCAA Tournament twice in program history, last in 1994.

The games in Evansville throughout next week lead up to the March 9 championship game, televised by ESPN2.

Here's the full schedule for the OVC Tournament.

OVC Basketball Tournament bracket 2024

Click here for the 2024 OVC Men's Basketball Tournament printable bracket.

2024 OVC Basketball Tournament schedule

All times Central. All games at Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Wednesday, March 6

First round

Game 1: 5-seed Tennessee State vs. 8-seed Southern Indiana, 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+

Game 2: 6-seed SIUE vs. 7-seed Eastern Illinois, 9 p.m. CT on ESPN+

Thursday, March 7

Quarterfinals

Game 3: 4-seed Western Illinois vs. Game 1 winner, 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+

Game 4: 3-seed Morehead State vs. Game 2 winner, 9 p.m. CT on ESPN+

Friday, March 8

Semifinals

Game 5: 1-seed Arkansas-Little Rock vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m. CT on ESPNU

Game 6: 2-seed UT Martin vs. Game 4 winner, 9:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU

Saturday, March 9

Championship game

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m. CT on ESPN2

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: OVC Basketball Tournament bracket 2024, schedule, TV info