After outstanding season with Rutgers lacrosse, Cardin Stoller gets Big Ten honor

For Cardin Stoller, the 2024 lacrosse season has been full of unforgettable moments. In fact, the Rutgers men’s lacrosse standout was producing big performances on a weekly basis in the Big Ten.

Stoller, who is from Maryland, was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year this week. He is the third Rutgers player to win the award since the school joined the Big Ten in 2015. Shane Knobloch (2015) and Adam Charalambides (2016) are the only other players in school history on that list.

The talented Rutgers goalkeeper was a four-time freshman of the week winner while helping the Scarlet Knights post a 7-6 record. On Wednesday, he continued to add to his resume.

During his sophomore campaign, Stoller was tremendous in net, posting a 53.8 save percentage and 10.98 goals against average. He finished the 2024 campaign third in the Big Ten in saves per game and save percentage. Stoller also earned national attention due to his play.

POLE GOAL from Ryan Splaine!

What a sequence for the goal, Cardin Stoller makes the save, starts the transition to Brandon Hund, and Splaine with the dart to tie the game pic.twitter.com/jVvtMaCaDF

— Rutgers Men’s LAX (@RUmlax) April 13, 2024

On March 16, Stollar made 19 saves in a 10-9 Rutgers win against UMass. Due to his performance, USA Lacrosse Magazine named Stollar the National Player of the Week. He also recorded 19 saves in a 9-7 win at No. 15 Michigan on April 7.

While his college career is just starting, Stoller showed plenty of promise in his first year in Piscataway. That has created excitement for what the future holds as postseason play begins. Regardless of what happens in the Big Ten tournament, Rutgers has a bright future with Stoller in net.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire