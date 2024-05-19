Can 'outstanding' Ortega deliver in season finale?

[Getty Images]

If Manchester City want to lift the Premier League trophy, they will have to do it without their injured number one goalkeeper Ederson.

Instead, club number two Stefan Ortega will be between the sticks against West Ham at Etihad Stadium.

But unlike most clubs who lose their first-choice keeper, many fans will not find this in any way alarming because of the abilities that the German possesses.

This season alone he has made eight Premier League appearances, as well as numerous cup outings.

"He has managed to develop this season and get more games that are not just in cup competitions," said former City midfielder Michael Brown on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"His shot-stopping in training is sensational and he is getting more confident. He wants more opportunities and he is pushing Ederson all the way."

Ex-Premier League striker Clinton Morrison added: "He is an outstanding goalkeeper and would get into most teams in the Premier League.

"He can play out from the back just like Ederson, and he looks comfortable in possession. He is a fantastic goalkeeper."

