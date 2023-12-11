The 'outstanding' displays of Spurs full-backs

Destiny Udogie of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Former Premier League defender Micah Richards has praised Tottenham's full-backs after Ange Postecoglou's side beat Newcastle United 4-1 on Sunday - their first win since 27 October.

"The positions they were taking up in the game were excellent," ex-England right-back Richards said on Match of the Day 2.

"When I used to play as a full-back, you would stay in your position or you would go on the overlap. They were playing on the underlap but also playing as central midfielders - and being effective while they are doing it.

"It's incredible to see players who have the confidence to do that. The manager instils the confidence for them to do that, but so quickly. It was an outstanding performance from both Porro and Udogie."

