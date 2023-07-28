‘An outstanding addition’: KU Athletics applauds Colorado’s return to Big 12 Conference

LAWRENCE — The University of Colorado ended months of speculation Thursday with its announcement that it was leaving the Pac-12 Conference for the Big 12 Conference.

Colorado’s move means it’ll return to a conference it left a little more than a decade ago. It means the Buffaloes will start competing with the University of Kansas and its fellow Big 12 programs starting with the 2024-25 athletic seasons. And Jayhawks athletic director Travis Goff released a statement Friday on social media through the KU Athletics Twitter account expressing support for that.

“The University of Colorado is an outstanding addition to the Big 12 Conference and a testament to the exciting trajectory of the league, as well as Commissioner (Brett) Yormark and the Board’s progressive leadership,” Goff stated. “CU’s addition brings home a proud university that offers a storied tradition, strong academic reputation and a passionate following. We look forward to reigniting a rivalry in a market that features a strong Jayhawk alumni base and provides our passionate fanbase an opportunity to support the Jayhawks.”

A great (re)addition to Big 12 Country 🤝 pic.twitter.com/RhCJA7AYCQ — Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) July 28, 2023

Numerous reports are indicating that Yormark and the Big 12 aren’t done. The possibility remains that the conference could look to add anywhere from one to three more schools. It’s all part of the Big 12’s continued efforts to bolster its position as Texas and Oklahoma prepare to make their move to the Southeastern Conference.

Should there be no more movement that affects the Big 12 when it comes to conference realignment, the Big 12 would be at 13 schools for 2024-25. Right now, after the additions of UCF, BYU, Cincinnati and Houston, the Big 12 is at 14 for 2023-24. Once the 2023-24 slate comes to an end, so will Texas’ and Oklahoma’s times in the Big 12.

“From a Big 12 selfish standpoint, I like it because I think Colorado brings others,” KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self said Friday. “I think that if we’re going to get to 16, I think what has transpired certainly put us in position to be the third most powerful league in the country. I think can actually occur, and I think Colorado was a big piece to allow that to occur.”

Self continued: “Now, whether or not we go get three more from the Pac-12, or two more and one from the Big East (Conference), I mean I don’t know what we’re going to do. But I do think that Colorado puts in certainly a better position with the Pac-12 than we were before.”

