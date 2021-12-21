Outspoken, unvaccinated Bills wideout Cole Beasley reportedly placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley made headlines over the summer after speaking out against the NFL's COVID-19 policy. On Tuesday, Beasley was reportedly placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The #Bills placed WR Cole Beasley on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Beasley is unvaccinated and out 10 days if he has tested positive (fixed for clarity). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2021

If Beasley tested positive, he would automatically miss 10 days due to his unvaccinated status. In that scenario, Beasley would miss the Week 16 game against the New England Patriots. The game has massive implications in the AFC East, as the Patriots sit a game above the Bills for the top spot in the standings.

If Beasley were vaccinated, there would still be a chance for him to return in time for Week 16. The NFL altered its COVID-19 policy to allow vaccinated, asymptomatic players to return to their teams following one negative COVID-19 test. Previously, vaccinated players needed two negative tests in a 24-hour span in order to return.

In July, Beasley called himself pro-choice when it came to getting the vaccine.

It's the second time Beasley was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Beasley and fellow receiver Gabriel Davis were both placed on the list in August after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

Beasley deactivated his Twitter account in October after claiming Bills fans booed him during a game.