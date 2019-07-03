Outsiders: Not here for the Meyers Leonard hate originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

Early in the morning on July 1, Trail Blazers fans woke up to the news that Meyers Leonard and Maurice Harkless had been traded to Miami (Harkless was later shipped to the Clippers) in return for Hassan Whiteside.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It was a good trade for the Blazers, helping to fill a void that will be left until Jusuf Nurkic returns from his fractured leg.

While most of Rip City took the time to wish both Leonard and Harkless well as they headed to new homes, others took joy in them leaving.

The Blazers Outsiders were in the former group.

While taking the time to thank the recently departed Blazers, the Outsiders talked about how Leonard had helped build a special locker room culture over his seven seasons in Portland.

One fan in particular disagreed, and the Outsiders wouldn't stand for it.

You can hear what they had to say in the video above.