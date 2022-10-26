Outside Texas: Looking at the best games of Week 9
The least exciting Saturday of the college football season will take place this weekend for Texas fans. The Longhorns will be idle on Saturday while other teams play. Despite it all, there should be great football played this weekend.
The day starts off with a bang as multiple great matchups take place at 11 a.m. CT. No. 2 Ohio State faces perhaps their first test of the season as they travel to face No. 13 Penn State on the road. While they play, Notre Dame will take on No. 16 Syracuse who narrowly dropped their first game of the season at Clemson last week.
In the Big 12, two noteworthy matchups occur in the early session. No. 7 TCU travels to Morgantown to face West Virginia. The Mountaineers earned an upset win over Baylor in their last home game.
The Longhorns’ two biggest rivals face tough tests this week. Oklahoma will face the stingy Iowa State Cyclone defense in Ames, while Texas A&M will host the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels.
Here are a few of the biggest games this Saturday.
No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State
11 a.m. CT on FOX
No. 7 TCU at West Virginia
11 a.m. CT on ESPN
Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse
11 a.m. CT on ABC
Oklahoma at Iowa State
11 a.m. CT on FS1
Florida at No. 1 Georgia
2:30 p.m. CT on CBS
No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State
2:30 p.m. CT on FOX
No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee
6 p.m. CT on ESPN
No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M
6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network