Outside Texas Football: Predicting the rest of this week’s games

The Texas Longhorns have a big game this weekend. You could argue that outside of Red River it is the most important game of the season.

The bout with UTSA will display the Longhorns’ response following last week’s heavyweight fight with Alabama.

Texas enters the game bruised and battered with Quinn Ewers out and Hudson Card questionable for Saturday’s game. Presumably, Charles Wright could start the game for Texas. Even so, the Longhorns will look to stay, as Steve Sarkisian puts it, “enamored with us.”

Outside of Austin, a number of consequential games loom. Oklahoma faces a challenge similar to what Alabama faced last week. The Sooners wake up early for a morning road battle against a team they should beat with ease.

Let’s look at how these games could unfold.

No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska

Brendan Moran-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a long three weeks for Nebraska fans. Saturday’s firing of head coach Scott Frost gives some closure to a painful tenure, but the season is far from over. Oklahoma enters in attack mode coming into the game as a heavy favorite. Adding to the difficulty of an early game, Oklahoma will have an hour-long drive to the stadium. Nebraska hangs for awhile, but Oklahoma prevails.

Oklahoma 31, Nebraska 26

No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Rattler will make life difficult on the Georgia defense. The Bulldogs are just too much. Georgia wins a close one.

Georgia 34, South Carolina 27

No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Lanning’s head coaching career is not off to a great start. BYU pulls off a road upset over the Ducks.

BYU 38, Oregon 34

No. 22 Penn State at Auburn

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Clifford has had an up-and-down season already, but found a way to win a tough road opener against Purdue. The quarterback edge helps Penn State past Auburn.

Penn State 24, Auburn 16

Kansas at Houston

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas won by 13 points on the road in Morgantown last week. They follow their win over West Virginia with another upset.

Kansas 44, Houston 37

Mississippi State at LSU

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State is off to a hot start. Mike Leach and company continue LSU’s struggles with a road win over the Tigers.

Mississippi State 37, LSU 27

Texas Tech at No. 16 NC State

Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

NC State was vulnerable at best against East Carolina in their season opener. Texas Tech is playing better football through two games. They steal a road win to get to 3-0.

Texas Tech 30, NC State 27

No. 11 Michigan State at Washington

Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Washington is playing well, but they might not be as far along as their opponent this week. Michigan State wins a close one on the road.

Michigan State 35, Washington 31

No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M should win this game despite falling short last week. Miami might be a year or more away from being as good as they are currently ranked. Texas A&M wins a bounce back game at home.

Texas A&M 31, Miami 30

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire