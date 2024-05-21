Outside of Michigan, NIL went too high, too fast

The University of Michigan, quite famously (and despite what rival fans are screeching about any given moment), does about everything it can to stay within the rules. So when name, image and likeness became the law of the land in college athletics, the maize and blue have strived to do things the right way.

And have been getting left in the dust as a result.

Despite pay-for-play still being illegal according to NCAA rules, under the guise of NIL, many teams have just flat-out bought recruits and transfers. Now price tags are going to come with any recruitment, at the very least signifying what a player will walk away with once their university career is over.

Florida is a cautionary tale. One of the craziest NIL-induced recruitments was that of four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, who originally was committed to Miami before flipping to the Gators. Not only was he apparently promised an exorbitant amount, he signed a contract ensuring he’d receive it.

After he didn’t get what he was expecting, Rashada flipped to Arizona State and is now suing Florida to get what was promised. (Rashada is now transferring to Georgia, as well.)

In the complaint filed today by Jaden Rashada, Billy Napier allegedly promised $1 million if the QB signed with Florida on National Signing Day. The filing states Rashada never received that payment or the $13.85 million contract he signed. More: https://t.co/3L8JS7CZu6 pic.twitter.com/8s7XuYVSi5 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) May 21, 2024

But figures were thrown around at the time but no one was under the impression that Rashada was promised nearly $14 million. That’s more money than a large portion of NFL players receive unless they’re a breakout star.

No matter what you think of a kid’s talent, shame on Florida for promising that kind of cash incentive. The Gators desperation essentially drove up market value and helped normalize this sort of cash-for-commitment frenzy that has overtaken recruiting.

I am all for players getting paid, but what happened here is about 10 bridges too far. When you’re promising NFL money to a player who has never played a college down, that’s too much. The only case where a college player should receive money like that is if the market has dictated such based on their on-field popularity. In Ann Arbor, it would be no surprise to hear players like J.J. McCarthy or Blake Corum making that type of money, because companies could be lining up in a hurry to get the players behind their product.

That is the spirit of what NIL was supposed to be and closer to what it should be. But promising to dole out professional-level sums to high schoolers? Having them sign contracts that aren’t the national letter of intent? No wonder the sport is becoming unrecognizable.

I don’t blame Rashada one bit for getting what he was promised. Even if he had his hand out from the beginning, it’s not on him that Florida promised what it did. This is on the schools who have instigated, perpetrated, and glorified this new model of college athletics. You’re desperation and greed will ruin the sport unless somehow, some way we can put some of the toothpaste back into the tube.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire