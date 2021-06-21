Outside linebacker is sure to be one of the Rams’ most important camp battles

By signing Leonard Floyd to a four-year deal worth $64 million back in March, the Los Angeles Rams were able to keep their top edge rusher from last season. But in their 3-4 scheme, there are typically two outside linebackers on the field together.

Samson Ebukam was the No. 2 edge rusher for Los Angeles in 2020, though he only played 35.5% of the defensive snaps. Behind him were Justin Hollins (34.1%), Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (15.4%) and Terrell Lewis (12.1%).

Ebukam signed with the 49ers in free agency, which leaves the Rams with the question of who will be the primary edge rusher opposite Floyd.

Floyd will rarely come off the field, but the Rams still need another starting outside linebacker to step up and at this point in time, it’s anyone’s guess as to who that will be. Hollins seems like the top candidate after playing 349 snaps last season, but he was also playing under Brandon Staley, who coached him in Denver in 2019.

Will new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris have different ideas at this spot in 2021? Lewis missed significant time as a rookie with a couple of injuries, but if he can stay healthy, he has more upside than any of the Rams’ edge rushers besides Floyd. He’s 6-foot-5 and has a rare combination of size and explosiveness for the position. Durability is just a major concern.

Okoronkwo has missed 28 games in three NFL seasons, making this a pivotal season in his career. With just 2.5 sacks to his name, Okoronkwo has disappointed with the Rams up to this point.

Then there are rookie Chris Garrett and veteran Justin Lawler. Garrett absolutely dominated the Division II level in 2019, but he has a steep learning curve going from a lower level of competition in college to the NFL. Lawler has been around for a few years, but he hasn’t played since 2018.

Sean McVay and Morris will have to keep a close eye on the outside linebackers when training camp kicks off in late July because this is a critical position on defense. If the Rams are once again forced to rely on Aaron Donald and Floyd to generate pressure, teams will send extra blockers Donald’s way and chip Floyd with tight ends at the line.

Floyd will pressure the quarterback from his spot on the left side of the defensive front, but rushing the passer from the right side against left tackles is paramount for the Rams. In an ideal world, Lewis steps up and has a strong second season in the NFL. But in all likelihood, it will continue to be a rotation between Hollins, Lewis and Okoronkwo.

Whether that will be good enough remains to be seen.

