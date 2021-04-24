Outside linebacker class carries plenty of question marks heading into NFL Draft

Apr. 24—Given that their biggest free agent loss was at outside linebacker, it's not a matter of if the Pittsburgh Steelers will select a pass rusher in the NFL Draft.

It's how soon and, possibly, how many.

As the draft approaches, outside linebacker arguably is the least fortified position on the roster. True, the Steelers still possess NFL defensive player of the year runner-up T.J. Watt, and 2020 third-round pick Alex Highsmith was prepped to fill Bud Dupree's former spot on the other side.

Reinforcements behind those pass rushers are scarce.

Not only did the Steelers lose Dupree to Tennessee for five years and a potential $82.5 million, they didn't tender a contract to third-year player Ola Adeniyi, who also signed with the Titans after becoming a free agent.

Cassius Marsh, who played two games (including the playoff loss to Cleveland) after being signed from Indianapolis' practice squad, is the top reserve for now. The only other player at the position is Jamir Jones, a member of the 2020 draft class. He is a former Notre Dame outside linebacker who was cut last preseason by Houston.

Although tackle, center and running back are viewed as draft priorities for the Steelers, they could use an early pick on an outside linebacker/edge rusher to fit into their 3-4 defense. The Steelers hold the Nos. 24, 55 and 87 picks. They have five more selections on the third day, including a supplemental fourth-round pick.

It's not inconceivable for the Steelers to use multiple picks on an outside linebacker.

Plenty of prospects are available in this class, although many carry issues related to injuries or opt-outs caused by the pandemic. Those negatives must be weighed against game tape that, in most cases, was superlative.

"There are several pass rushers with boom-or-bust potential who, if they land in the right spots, could emerge as double-digit sack masters early in their careers," wrote former NFL player Bucky Brooks, a draft analyst for NFL Network.

The top edge rusher is Kwity Paye, who played defensive end at Michigan. He could be gone by the middle of the first round, and Miami's Jaelan Phillips could be right behind. Phillips actually retired from football when he was at UCLA, had a change of heart, transferred and produced a big season for the Hurricanes after sitting out a year.

"He's the best natural pass rusher in this draft," said ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr., who raved about Phillips' pro day workout. "The way he gets around the edge, he's got that bend. I have him solidly going in the first round. If he's still there late, plenty of teams could be interested."

A prospect who could fit into the Steelers' system is Tulsa's Zaven Collins, a pure linebacker who could go late in the first round or early in the second.

"Collins is a chameleon at the position as a versatile defender capable of aligning between the tackles as a box defender or on the edges as a blitzer/pass rusher," Brooks wrote. "(Collins) expands the playbook with his versatility and playmaking skills as an inside/outside defender on the second level."

The class is loaded with other edge rushers who could slide into the second round because of teams' needs at other positions. Gregory Rousseau presents an interesting case study because he had 15.5 sacks in 2019 as a redshirt freshman at Miami. Rousseau, however, elected to sit out last season to prepare for the draft.

"Some teams think he is the best edge rusher," ESPN analyst Todd McShay said. "The problem is, we didn't see him this past year. Watch the 2019 tape and you see the ability to get home and finish as a pass rusher. Not many guys get home like he does."

Perhaps the most intriguing edge rusher is Penn State's Jayson Oweh. After getting five sacks as a redshirt freshman in 2019, Oweh didn't bring down the quarterback once in seven games this past fall.

Oweh, though, carries an early-round grade because of his speed and quickness. NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein compared him to none other than Dupree.

Zierlein wrote that Oweh has "some of the most exciting traits and explosiveness of any edge defender in this draft. Those features can't be taught, but they can be coached up, so any concerns about his lack of polish at this stage should be tempered."

Other prospects from Power 5 schools who are adept at getting to the quarterback are Georgia's Azeez Ojulari , Texas' Joseph Ossai, Washington's Joe Tryon and Oklahoma's Ronnie Perkins. Tryon, though, didn't play in 2020, and Perkins missed the first five games as punishment for reportedly failing a drug test.

The Pitt pass-rushing duo of Patrick Jones II and Rashad Weaver carry mid-round grades.

"The edge rusher group is really, really tough to sort out and figure out because you've got a mixture of guys who were opt-outs and didn't play this year," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah. "There are a lot of questions on these guys."

TOP 5 EDGE RUSHERS

1. Kwity Paye, Michigan, SR, 6-2, 261

Paye had limited playing time as a senior because of injury. He had two sacks and four tackles for loss in four games. He was dominant as a junior, collecting 6.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

2. Jaelan Phillips, Miami, R-JR, 6-5, 260

The UCLA transfer was hindered by concussions early in his career, but he emerged as a top prospect in his one year with the Hurricanes. He was named a second-team All-American after collecting eight sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss.

3. Zaven Collins, Tulsa, R-JR, 6-5, 259

A first-team All-American, Collins was named AAC defensive player of the year when he had four sacks, four interceptions, two pass breakups and 11.5 tackles for loss. He converted from tight end as a freshman.

4. Gregory Rousseau, Miami, R-SO, 6-7, 266

Rousseau opted out of the 2020 season after being named the ACC defensive rookie of the year in 2019. He totaled 15.5 sacks and had two forced fumbles that season, his only one as a starter.

5. Azeez Ojulari, Georgia, R-SO, 6-2, 249

Ojulari was a two-year starter for the Bulldogs. He had 5.5 sacks in 2019 and improved his total to 8.5 last year. He also forced four fumbles and had a team-high 12.5 tackles for loss.

Best fit for Steelers, first day

Zaven Collins, Tulsa

Collins did a little bit of everything in his time at Tulsa. He doesn't have the injury history of Phillips. Unlike Rousseau, he played in 2020. That makes him a safe first-round option.

Best fit for Steelers, second day

Joseph Ossai, Texas

A 6-foot-4, 256-pound junior, Ossai had five sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss as a junior. He was named a first-team All-American last year after he had 16 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in nine starts.

Best fit for Steelers, third day

Patrick Johnson, Tulane

The 6-2, 240-pound senior is on the small side, but he showed big-time skills at getting to the quarterback at Tulane. He set the school record with 24.5 career sacks. He finished second in FBS with 10 sacks in 2020.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer.