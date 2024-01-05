Outside investigative team looking into UI volleyball coach's alleged misconduct

Jan. 5—The University of Idaho released a statement on Thursday stating that an "outside investigative team" is looking into allegations against Idaho volleyball coach Chris Gonzalez made by several current and former players.

"The University of Idaho is deeply concerned about the allegations brought by some members of the women's volleyball team against their coach, Chris Gonzalez," the statement begins.

UI's news release stated that an investigation into the alleged misconduct was started in November, but was delayed at the request of those who submitted complaints until the volleyball season had concluded. The investigation was started "around legal issues and has been expanded to include climate and culture concerns," per the statement.

UI Athletic Director Terry Gawlik in an email response to the Tribune on Tuesday stated, "We cannot talk about any particular case or personnel issues. But, in general, we take any complaints seriously, investigate them and take action as appropriate."

The allegations against Gonzalez were made public with the release of a report Saturday by Scott M. Reid of the Orange County Register, which cited accounts of nine Idaho players, including six on the 2023 team. Accounts of emotional abuse, physical abuse, intimidation, harassment and withholding of food were among the allegations levied against Gonzalez.

The article also stated that 13 players complained to Gawlik or other university officials and alleged the complaints were "routinely ignored and dismissed by Gawlik and other university officials."

Kalisha Goree, an assistant coach during the 2022 season, denied the allegations against Gonzalez in statements given to Reid.

UI further said in it's statement Thursday that Gonzalez is "fully cooperating" with the investigation.

Idaho concluded the statement by saying, "Our goal is to ensure we understand the concerns, act on any findings and work to rebuild an effective and supportive volleyball culture."

Neither Gonzalez nor any of the staff included in the allegations is on administrative leave, according to an email response from a UI spokesperson sent to the Tribune.