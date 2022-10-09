Outrageous TD catch propels Oregon State past Stanford
Another week of college football ends with a Pac-12 After Dark Special.
Oregon State overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to down Stanford, 28-27.
The Beavers got this incredible catch from Tre’Shaun Harrison, who turned it into a 56-yard touchdown with 13 seconds left to earn the 28-27 conference victory.
WHAT A CATCH‼️
Touchdown completes the comeback for the Beavers! pic.twitter.com/Bfr9o8wS35
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 9, 2022
A DAM good finish 😏 pic.twitter.com/xb6mrJQbkK
— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) October 9, 2022
Imagine being this Stanford fan.
A rollercoaster of emotions, just like Stanford football. pic.twitter.com/rekDVhmhPJ
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 9, 2022
For those who didn’t stay up late, the highlights in 3:18.
We can't get over this ending! 😱@BeaverFootball capped a 4th-quarter comeback in wild fashion to win at Stanford.#Pac12AfterDark | @vegas pic.twitter.com/YCmU82d2lx
— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) October 9, 2022