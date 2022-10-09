Outrageous TD catch propels Oregon State past Stanford

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Another week of college football ends with a Pac-12 After Dark Special.

Oregon State overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to down Stanford, 28-27.

The Beavers got this incredible catch from Tre’Shaun Harrison, who turned it into a 56-yard touchdown with 13 seconds left to earn the 28-27 conference victory.

Imagine being this Stanford fan.

For those who didn’t stay up late, the highlights in 3:18.

 

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories