Outrage over WNBA and NBA pay disparity
Our panel discusses the 2024 WNBA draftee’s salaries and why rookies are paid so little compared to their NBA counterparts.
Our panel discusses the 2024 WNBA draftee’s salaries and why rookies are paid so little compared to their NBA counterparts.
Gainbridge Coliseum was packed with fans as the Indiana Fever introduced Caitlin Clark.
Caleb Williams will walk into an ideal situation. Seriously. Meanwhile, Josh Allen's potential No. 1 wideout could flash plenty of upside. And why not all-world tight end Brock Bowers?
Gregg Doyel flashed a heart sign at Caitlin Clark at her introductory press conference on Wednesday afternoon to kick off an incredibly strange back-and-forth.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman give their early season assessment of all thirty MLB teams at the three week mark, as well as discuss the long-awaited debut of Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter.
The FBI didn’t arrest Larry Nassar for nearly 14 months after they were first approached by Team USA gymnasts about his abuse.
As long as they are academically eligible, the NCAA will no longer limit how many times athletes can transfer schools without penalty.
Bill Belichick is not owed a coaching job, but the least he could ask for is the support of a guy he helped make richer and more famous.
O.J. Simpson died last week after a battle with cancer.
Team USA's Olympic roster is set, and for the first time it includes Steph Curry.
Bill Belichick won't be alone on draft night.
Williamson injured his hamstring on Tuesday against the Lakers.
Jontay Porter's suspicious betting behavior was clear for everyone to see.
We break down the first-round matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks.
The NBA's play-in tournament continues Wednesday with showdowns in the East: Sixers-Heat and Bulls-Hawks. Who wins? Our writers weigh in.
Several in the sports world were pushing the idea that the Lakers should have intentionally lost on Tuesday night to avoid the Nuggets in the first round.
Verlander has not pitched for the Astros this season due to shoulder inflammation.
It has been eight years since a "normal," non-COVID Olympic Games. Paris 2024 is, in a sense, the palate-cleansing Games.
Fred Zinkie examines two pitchers to deal while their value is trending up and a few others it's worth trying to acquire.
Bill Belichick's former boss Robert Kraft reportedly tanked his chances of getting hired as the Falcons head coach.
The Golden State Warriors wore the jerseys of a champion, and at times this season could conjure streaks producing optimism, but the end was just, swift and decisive at the hands of the bloodthirsty Sacramento Kings.