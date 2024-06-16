Outrage after Caitlin Clark is whacked on the head by rival Angel Reese in latest WNBA dust up

The rivalry between WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese fired up again on Sunday after another on-court dust-up where Reese hit Clark on the head during a foul.

In the final minutes of the game between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky, Clark was sent tumbling to the floor after being smacked by Reese. As Clark drove to the basket, Reese stretched up to stop her, connecting heavily. Officials checked the foul and later upgraded it to a Flagrant One - a term for an “unnecessary” foul.

Online users were quick to react, with some calling the move “petty” and “a cheap shot.” Others called for Reese to be banned.

“Angel Reese just clotheslined Caitlin Clark in the head as she went up for a lay-up. What a clown. The pettiness is so funny to watch,” wrote one user.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy immediately commented on the foul writing on X “Angelo Reese and the Sky doing Angel Reese and Sky stuff. By the way Caitlin is cooking them.”

However nobody everybody thought the play was over-the-top.

“Unpopular opinion but not every hard foul on Caitlin Clark is some kind of crime against humanity. This looks like the kind to foul you see in basketball all the time,” children’s author Matt Walsh wrote on X.

Clark dismissed the incident as “just part of basketball.” “It is what it is, she was trying to make a play on the ball and make the ball, it happens.”

The rivalry between the two stars has been ongoing since the 2023 women’s college basketball season, when Reese taunted Clark at the end of the national championship game when LSU beat Iowa. The next season the two met again, this time Clark’s Hawkeyes beating Reese in the Elite 8.

Earlier this month, Reese also notably leapt up and cheered when her Sky teammate Chennedy Carter hip-checked Clark – an incident that was later upgraded to a flagrant foul by the WNBA league office.

Despite this, Clark previously described Reese as a “tremendous player” and said it was “fun” competing with her.

“I think what she’s [Reese] has done with her platform has been absolutely incredible. She has an entire fanbase that has supported her and what she did at Maryland and then LSU,” she said.

“Obviously, l’ve played her for a very long time, and she’s been a tremendous player. It’s been fun getting to compete against (Angel). I think it’s been really good for the game.

“People just love seeing great matchups, but also… they get to see how amazing these teams are. And then they find new players to support and continue to come back from them.”