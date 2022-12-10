Outpouring of support for WNBA superstar Brittney Griner

Associated Press

Andrew Funk and Myles Dread combined for 11 3-pointers to give Penn State a 74-59 win over No. 17 Illinois on Saturday. Funk and Jalen Pickett led all scorers with 20 points each, Seth Lundy added 16 and Dread had 15 to give the Nittany Lions (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) notched their first road Big Ten win against a top-20 team since beating No. 16 Michigan State in 2020. “There’s not many people that are going to come in here and win," Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said.