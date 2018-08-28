Outpouring of respect, love from players for Manu Ginobili upon his retirement

Kurt Helin
NBC Sports

Other NBA players respected Manu Ginobili like few others. Even Kobe Bryant has said Ginobili was one of his favorite players ever to go against, because Ginobili wanted to win as much as anyone, and he played the game with flair and a high IQ. It was impossible not to love Ginobili’s game.

Monday, Ginobili announced his retirement from the NBA. Next stop, Hall of Fame.

When the announcement came, so did an outpouring of respect and love for Ginobili.








