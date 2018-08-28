Outpouring of respect, love from players for Manu Ginobili upon his retirement

Other NBA players respected Manu Ginobili like few others. Even Kobe Bryant has said Ginobili was one of his favorite players ever to go against, because Ginobili wanted to win as much as anyone, and he played the game with flair and a high IQ. It was impossible not to love Ginobili’s game.

Monday, Ginobili announced his retirement from the NBA. Next stop, Hall of Fame.

When the announcement came, so did an outpouring of respect and love for Ginobili.

One of the all time greats. Fearless, funny, compassionate and competitive as hell. Thank you Manu! https://t.co/eZ61cWRvGb — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) August 27, 2018





One of the most unique players I’ve ever had to defend. You changed the game @manuginobili. Congrats on a great career! See you @hoophall someday soon! #GraciasManu pic.twitter.com/nNYdF0wa40 — Jason Kidd (@RealJasonKidd) August 27, 2018





Manuuuuuu! Noooooo! There has been no one like you, and there won’t be again. You have made us all proud. Enjoy your beautiful family and the next stage of your journey. — David Robinson (@DavidtheAdmiral) August 27, 2018





Hell of a career @manuginobili . One of the best to ever do it. Pick and roll genius. Euro-step king. Hated trying to force you right in the pnr knowing you would still snake back to the left hand. I’ve borrowed a lot of your moves and set-ups. The game will miss you ! — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 27, 2018

Story Continues





Congrats on an amazing career @manuginobili. You embody how basketball is meant to be played. With Passion, joy, and obviously a Champion through and through. Inspiration many sir. pic.twitter.com/Z86WgYFVMk — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 27, 2018





One of the best to ever do it. Thank you @manuginobili for pushing the game forward and for showing players all around the world what i true champion looks like. #HOF — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 27, 2018





One of the most underrated and selfless superstars of all time!! https://t.co/vZLzSn30g2 — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) August 27, 2018



