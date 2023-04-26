Here are the outlooks for southwest Missouri's 2023 NFL Draft prospects

There is a slim chance a football player from southwest Missouri will hear his name called during this week's NFL Draft but there is a handful who will hope for an undrafted free agent contract or a rookie camp invite afterward.

A Kickapoo prospect appears to be the most likely to be drafted out of the group while a few notable Missouri State names from its recent few years of success hope to hear from their agents at some point.

Here are the players to keep an eye on throughout the weekend.

Travis Vokolek, Kickapoo

As one of the highest-touted players from the region in recent years, Vokolek appears to be the most likely player from the area to hear his name called during the final day of the draft.

Vokolek just finished his final season of eligibility at Nebraska where he attended for four years after one season at Rutgers. He was a consistent starter during 2022 and saw the field often in 2020 and 2021.

During his Nebraska career, Vokolek appeared in 27 games while catching 40 passes for 458 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He saved his best year for last while catching 20 passes for 240 yards and a pair of scores.

Nebraska tight end Travis Vokolek (83) fights for extra yards against safety Kamo'i Latu (13) of the Wisconsin Badgers and linebacker Nick Herbig (19) during the second quarter on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

According to The Atheltic's annual "The Beast" NFL Draft guide, Vokolek is the 19th-best tight end in the draft. The 18 in front of him are projected to be drafted at some point while he's the highest-rated player at the position to be considered a priority-free agent. He has a chance.

Vokolek's size at 6-foot-7, 260 pounds will make him an attractive prospect. The draft guide said that he has a chance to make a roster or practice squad "as a steady tight end as an NFL rookie."

Jason Shelley, Missouri State

Missouri State Bears quarterback Jason Shelley (3) carries the ball as the Bears took on the Arkansas Razorback at Arkansas on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

The 2021 Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Year has his name in the draft but you won't find a national media outlet that expects him to be selected.

Shelley is tied for the second-shortest quarterback in the draft which is only behind Alabama's Bryce Young who is widely expected to be selected No. 1 overall. According to The Athletic, Shelley is the No. 36 available quarterback out of the 74 it graded.

Cooper Callis, Southwest Baptist

Southwest Baptist quarterback Cooper Callis (10) passes down field during UWF's first home game against Southwest Baptist at the University of West Florida Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Speaking of quarterbacks, Southwest Baptist's starter has his name entered in the NFL Draft and he's ranked No. 59 as far as gunslingers. He's ahead of the likes of UT Martin's Dresser Winn and Houston's Ike Ogbogu.

Callis was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference's Offensive Player of the Year two seasons in a row. He was top-three in Division II in passing yards, yards per game and passing yards per game,

Ty Scott, Missouri State

Ty Scott, of Missouri State, during the Bears game against South Dakota State at Plaster Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 24, 2022.

One of the most productive wide receivers in Missouri State history is listed among the "best of the rest" by The Athletic after it rates 56 players that it believes will get drafted or scooped up as priority free agents.

Scott is ranked No. 211 out of 306 wide receivers, according to the website. He forewent his senior year of eligibility to pursue a professional career after catching 114 passes for 1,784 yards and 13 touchdowns in his two seasons with the Bears. A third season with the Bears would have likely given him the MSU records for catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Kevon Latulas, Missouri State

Kevon Latulas, of Missouri State, runs the ball during the Bears game against the University of Central Arkansas at Plaster Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021.

Rated just two spots behind Scott is Latulas at No. 213. He made the transition from running back to wide receiver for the Bears prior to the 2022 season.

Latulas would have had eligibility remaining with Missouri State before he opted to pursue a professional career. He caught 39 passes for 458 yards and four touchdowns while proving to be a home run threat for the Bears. He also carried the ball 144 times for 1,029 yards and six scores.

Kevin Ellis, Missouri State

Kevin Ellis (15) of the Missouri State Bears celebrates after recovering a fumble as the Bears take on the Western Illinois Leathernecks at Plaster Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

A leader on the Bears' defense since Dave Steckel's final season as head coach, Ellis entered his name in the draft and he is considered an edge rusher who is likely to go undrafted. He's the No. 108-ranked edge rusher, according to The Athletic, out of 159.

The 6-foot-4, 241-pounder was an All-MVFC second-teamer this past season. He recorded 215 total tackles over his five-year Missouri State career which included 20.5 sacks over 53 games. He has eight sacks during the 2021 season including 13 tackles for a loss.

IK Ahumibe, Missouri State

Missouri State's I.K. Ahumibe does confetti angels after the Bears beat the Youngstown State Penguins 21-10 to clinch a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference Championship on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Plaster Stadium.

One of the Bears' starting defensive tackles from the past several seasons hopes to get a tryout somewhere this off-season. He's the No. 133-rated defensive tackle out of 148

Ahumibe is a 6-footer who weighed in at 292 pounds, according to Missouri State. He played in 28 games with the Bears and recorded 78 total tackles and two sacks. He exhausted his eligibility.

Montrae Braswell, Missouri State

Montrae Braswell, of Missouri State, returns the ball for a touchdown during the Bears 43-34 win over the University of Central Arkansas at Plaster Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021.

The Bears' star corner entered the NFL Draft following his junior year and is expected to be undrafted. He was one of the top corners at the FCS level but is rated as the No. 108 corner prospect in this week's draft.

The second-team All-American from this past season picked off six passes during his three-year MSU career. He had 125 total tackles with 25 total pass deflections. He was also dangerous in the return game with a touchdown taken to the house in each season.

Dillon Thomas, Missouri State

Thomas played his final season of eligibility with the Bears as a Northern Illinois graduate transfer and is rated as the No. 69 safety in the draft out of 204.

During his lone year with the Bears, Thomas had 56 total tackles, one interception and a sack. He started eight games in the back of MSU's secondary.

Kyriq McDonald, Missouri State

Missouri State Bears junior Kyriq McDonald carries the ball during a game against the Youngstown State Penguins at Plaster Stadium.

Thomas' partner in the back line of the Bears' defense was McDonald and he's rated as the No. 76 safety. He played his final three seasons of eligibility in MSU's defense.

McDonald was an All-MVFC honorable mention selection this past year and was a co-captain. He finished his MSU career with 100 solo tackles with 14 being for a loss. He also picked off three passes.

Ronnie Bell, Michigan

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) makes a catch in front of TCU safety Namdi Obiazor (4) in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

For the heck of it, we're throwing Bell in here for a niche group of Ozarks readers who remember who actually remember who he is. Bell was once a Missouri State basketball signee under Paul Lusk who was allowed to back out of his scholarship before stepping on campus to pursue a football career at Michigan.

Bell has a shot at getting drafted as the No. 36-rated wide receiver in the field. He's a projected seventh-rounder after catching 145 passes for 2,269 yards and nine scores over the last five seasons for the Wolverines.

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Nebraska's Travis Vokolek could be taken in 2023 NFL Draft