Outlook for Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour football in 2023

The combined Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour football team – AKA the Schuyler Storm – comes off the first championship season since the former Schuyler County rivals merged in time for the 2015 season. That title came in Section 4's independent division and gave the Storm an 18-5 record over the last three seasons.

This season the Storm moves into Division 4 of the Section 4 Football Conference, where it will be joined by the likes of recent, multiple-time Class C state champions Chenango Forks and Susquehanna Valley, along with defending sectional titlist Waverly.

"We're working to have that successful transition so we can compete in a very tough division in 2023," said Trevor Holland, Schuyler's head coach since 2016.

Watkins Glen/O-M's success came largely through a highly productive ground game and the ability to hurt teams in the passing game when opportunities were there. The Storm's physical defense was also a force.

Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour's Bradley Gillis runs for yardage during a 21-14 win over Dryden in football Oct. 8, 2022 at Watkins Glen High School.

Top players back from 2022 include the highly productive trio of running back/safety Ryan Willett, running back/linebacker Bradley Gillis and running back/linebacker Thomas Snow. Daniel Lewis, the Storm's quarterback last season, will be missed after graduating.

Willett carried 113 times for 823 yards and caught 21 passes for 260 yards last season, with 10 touchdowns. Gillis scored 11 touchdowns and put up 755 yards on 98 rushes, with 21 catches for 297 yards. Snow scored 13 TDs, ran 86 times for 486 yards, caught eight passes for 120 yards and registered 92 unassisted tackles.

More: Watkins Glen’s not-so-easy path to Lake Hawks nickname, mascot

Also back are quarterback/linebacker Gavin Lohmeyer, guard/defensive end Thomas Field, tight end/defensive end Alex Holmes, tight end/defensive back Brady Cannon and running back/linebacker Nick D'Alleva.

Varsity newcomers expected to contribute include two-way tackles Aiden Summers and Brandon Hollenback, guard/linebacker Ben Heichel and running back/defensive back Quacey Wilt.

More: What to expect from Horseheads football in 2023

Record last five seasons

2022: 9-1

2021 (fall): 6-3.

2020 (spring): 3-1.

2019: 4-5.

2018: 4-5.

Record in state playoffs: 0-0

Watkins Glen/O-M 2023 schedule

Sept. 2: 7 p.m. vs. Spencer-Van Etten/Candor (at Watkins Glen)

Sept. 9: 7 p.m. vs. Lansing (at O-M)

Sept. 15: 7 p.m. vs. Chenango Forks (at Watkins Glen)

Sept. 22: 7 p.m. at Owego

Sept. 29: 7 p.m. vs. Oneonta (at O-M)

Oct. 6: 7 p.m. at Waverly

Oct. 13: 7 p.m. at Sidney

Oct. 20: 7 p.m. vs. Whitney Point

Oct. 27: 7 p.m. at Susquehanna Valley

Follow Andrew Legare on Twitter: @SGAndrewLegare. You can also reach him at alegare@gannett.com. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Preview of 2023 Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour football