Outline of Jerod Mayo’s future with Patriots taking shape

New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo appears to be staying in New England for the foreseeable future. However, it has been quiet on the Mayo front since last week’s announcement.

This begs one question: What will his future look like in New England?

There are several options here, as he could be given the title of defensive coordinator. There is also the possibility that he could be the head coach in waiting, once Bill Belichick retires. Mayo canceled a head coaching interview with the Carolina Panthers last week, and that could give insight into his future with the Patriots.

Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard talked about the possibilities for Mayo’s future, during a recent appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Felger & Mazz. There could be potential for him to be the successor, although the probable pathway is not as simplistic.

“It’s my understanding that Mayo is, will be, the sort of successor-in-waiting for Belichick, just like (Josh) McDaniels was,” said Bedard, as transcribed by Dakota Randall of NESN.com. “Now, that doesn’t mean he’s the successor. But he’s the guy that, in case of emergency, he’s the guy. That’s where the Krafts would turn to. … Say Bill quits, or Bill gets fired, or Bill has a health issue — that Mayo would be the interim coach, just like McDaniels would’ve been.”

Belichick will be 71 years old when the 2023 NFL season kicks off in September. So the end could be creeping closer with the legendary coach entering his 24th season with the Patriots.

List

Patriots 2023 offensive coordinator candidate tracker

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire