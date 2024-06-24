Outlaws Wrangle the Timberhogs in 7 Inning Run Rule Victory

JOPLIN, MO — The Joplin Outlaws returned home for a 2-game homestand with the Piney Woods Timberhogs where they dominated tonight winning via rune rule, 16-5 in7 innings.

The bats came alive for the Outlaws scoring 9 runs in the 4th inning.

Brett Sarwinski and Andre Jackson each finished with 2 RBI’s.

Kahle Good, CJ Cepicky, Matthew Persinger, Josh Munoz, Owen Bond and Cole Hill all added an RBI of their own.

Sullivan Lane struck out 5 batters in the win.

Outlaws move above .500 with the win and improve to 12-11 on the year.

They will be back at home tomorrow for a day game against the Timberhogs with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m.

