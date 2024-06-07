Outlaws win three straight after loss in season opener

Jun. 6—The Oneonta Outlaws bounced back from a season-opening loss to win their next three games this week.

The Outlaws beat the Glens Falls Dragons 15-5 on the road Monday before returning home to take down the Watertown Rapids 12-8 on Tuesday and the Boonville Lumberjacks 11-7 on Wednesday.

Brody Raleigh hit a home run, walked and drove in three against Glens Falls Monday while Jacoby Dale went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored and Brendan Connolly and Connor Waiting each had two hits in the win.

Joel Hayner earned the win, striking out one while allowing one run over two and two thirds innings while Evan Staroba struck out two and Jordan Goble and Brian Dengler each struck out one for Oneonta.

Dale, Raleigh and Jack Hopko each doubled against Watertown on Tuesday.

Connolly and Raleigh each drove in two in the win while Adam Champlin earned the win on the mound.

Staroba and Martin Thorsland each struck out three while Daniel Mateffy struck out two in the win.

Against Boonville on Wednesday, Lucas Grantham tripled and drove in two while Dale had three hits and three RBI in the win.

Cullen Condon earned the win on the mound, striking out 11 over five innings while Clay Cox struck out four over two innings and Dengler struck out one over two innings out of the bullpen.

The Outlaws sit at 3-1 early in the season and will visit the Amsterdam Mohawks Friday before hosting the Albany Baseball Club Saturday at 7 p.m.