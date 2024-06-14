Outlaws win 9-3 at home, drop two on the road

Jun. 13—The Oneonta Outlaws took down the Utica Blue Sox 9-3 at home Monday before suffering a pair of road losses, 14-0 to the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs on Tuesday and 7-1 to the Saugerties Stallions on Wednesday.

Brendan Connolly doubled, singled, drove in two and scored a pair of runs Monday against Utica while Brody Raleigh and Chase Armstrong each doubled, Jeremy Taggart tallied two hits and two RBI and Jacoby Dale had two hits and an RBI in the win.

Chris Ubner was the winning pitcher, striking out seven while allowing one run over five innings out of the bullpen while Brian Dengler struck out one over one and two third innings and Clay Cox struck out four in two and one third innings for the Outlaws.

Tanner Hardin and Connor Waiting each singled Tuesday against Mohawk Valley while Cullen Condon struck out three over two and one third innings and Daniel Bello struck out one in an inning and a third in the loss.

Jack Hopko doubled twice and scored on Wednesday against Saugerties while Caleb Kempler struck out three in three innings and Liam Blair struck out two in one inning in the loss.

The Outlaws will visit the Amsterdam Mohawks Saturday to begin a three-game road trip before returning home Tuesday to host Saugerties.