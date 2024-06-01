Outlaws top Shadowcats 17-6 in home opener

May 31—Sandro Adames didn't allow much to the Sherman Shadowcats when he came in out of the bullpen in relief of starting pitcher Will Newberry on Thursday night for the Joplin Outlaws.

Adames pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed just three hits and one walk. He earned the win as he came in during the fifth inning with the Outlaws trailing 6-4.

Joplin (3-3) tallied six runs in the bottom of the fifth to give Adames a lead and the team never looked back on the way to a 17-6 home-opening victory over Sherman (3-3) at Joe Becker Stadium.

The Outlaws struck for four runs in four innings on Sherman's Keith Kennemer. They poured it on in the final four innings as they got 12 runs — 11 earned — against Matthew Herrera.

Newberry gave up six runs in the first two innings. Ryan Sessions sent a ball well beyond the right field fence for a two-run home run to put Sherman up 6-3 in the second inning. But Joplin's starter got a ground ball to second base later in the inning to produce an inning-ending double play and keep the score at 6-3.

It took a few innings but Joplin tallied 14 runs the rest of the way to claim the victory in its first game at home this season.

The win moved Joplin into a tie for third place in the Mid-America League standings with Sherman. Everyone is still chasing the Abilene Flying Bison with a perfect 6-0 record now.

The Outlaws are home this weekend, playing Sherman at 7:05 p.m. Saturday and again at 6:05 p.m. Sunday. They'll play mid-week at Texarkana, and at Piney Woods, Texas, before returning home for three games against Piney Woods June 7-9. Results can be found on joplin globe.com.