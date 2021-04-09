Outlaws roster features local talent

Apr. 9—The Enid Outlaws are preparing to tip-off their inaugural season on Friday when they travel to Omaha, Neb., to take on Omaha's Finest.

The team, which is the newest member of The Basketball League and the only team located in Oklahoma, unveiled their alternate uniforms on Thursday for media day. The uniforms feature a tribute to the Native American heritage of Enid on the shorts.

The team consists of several players with Oklahoma roots including former Oklahoma State Cowboys Lindy Waters III and Curtis Jones. Watonga-native and former NOC Enid Jet Wayne Runnels, who was a former NJCAA All-American before transferring to Creighton, will also being playing for Enid this season.

It also features former Division 1 talents Chance Comanche (Arizona) and Kevin Young (Kansas).

"(The fans) need to be our sixth man," Enid head coach Ed Corporal said at the press conference. "We need to have you guys cheering us, because we want to make Enid, Oklahoma the best team in the TBL. I want to make it where everyone wants to come to Enid to play."

For Waters, playing in the TBL seemed like the right fit after spending a year away from basketball due to many basketball leagues around the world being canceled by COVID-19.

Waters had been living at home over the last year during the pandemic, a time in his life he called "very humbling."

"With COVID last year, everyone was going through it." Waters said on Thursday. "Once I had seen those messages (from General Manager Brain Jamison) ... it piqued my interest. And with playing overseas and the NBA, and money, like dwindling because of COVID and teams not being able to play because of COVID, and so on and so forth, this was the best opportunity that I could have, just to get started, even if it's just for a couple of months."

At the press conference on Thursday, Corporal had high praise for his newest signee, calling him "special."

"We're very fortunate to have him, he's gonna be a great one," Corporal said.

Runnels learned about an Outlaws training camp while staying at a reservation in North Dakota with his girlfriend.

Runnels grew up playing baseball across the street from where the Stride Bank Center now sits at David Allen Memorial Ballpark while going to school at Watonga.

"It just feels like home," Runnels said.

But Runnels' memories of Enid aren't all fond memories. During his senior year, Runnels' team was in the championship game down one run in the final inning with the bases loaded with Runnels waiting on deck.

Watonga tried to squeeze a bunt that resulted in a triple play and ended the game before Runnels even got a chance to bat.

Runnels did everything in high school. He was offered a scholarship from the University of Tulsa in football, set his school's high jump record on top of playing basketball and baseball.

"If you were an athlete you played all the sports, we were fortunate enough to excel but basketball is something that I've always held dear to my heart."

The Outlaws team has variety with players from all across the country. Runnels said that all the different backgrounds has added to the cohesion of the team as they try to get comfortable with their new teammates.

"It's been a lot of fun," Runnels said, "a lot of different personalities. We have guys from New York, Kansas, California and you know we have our local guys as well, I think it's just a great bond."

Corporal, who has spent four years in TBL, is no stranger to starting from scratch. He also coached for the Gulf Coast Lions prior to moving to Enid when the organization was in its infancy.

"This is gonna be fun this year, I'm really looking forward to this year." Corporal said.

