Outlaws ready for first season under Chris Dawson

May 29—Chris Dawson's head coaching debut with the Joplin Outlaws has been a long time coming.

About 1 1/2 years, in fact.

A native of Wichita, Kansas, Dawson is currently an assistant coach at McPherson (Kan.) College and was named the Outlaws' head coach in the winter ahead of the MINK League's 2020 season that was delayed multiple times before being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the MINK League making its return this summer, the Outlaws are set to open their first season under Dawson at 10 a.m. Wednesday when they play a doubleheader against a pair of teams from the Show-Me League in Springfield.

"It's definitely been an adventure with COVID and everything, but I'm excited to finally get the opportunity to coach this team this summer," Dawson said. "I was really looking forward to last summer. As good as our roster is this year, I thought our roster last year was maybe a touch better. So it would have been fun. But now, we're just looking forward to getting after it this year."

Joplin's 2021 roster was recently completed by Dawson and assistant coaches Tyler Carrasco and Wade Satzinger, and it's a diverse one with 36 players representing colleges from 11 states.

The Outlaws have six players from Missouri schools, as well as eight from Kansas, four from Hawaii, three apiece from California, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Iowa and one apiece from Virginia, Nebraska and Georgia.

"I think we have a good mix of guys who can do a lot of things," Dawson said. "We definitely have guys that can run. I love guys who are just athletic and fast."

And speed is certainly expected to be a team strength with players like Drake Angeron and Logan Cline. Angeron ranked ninth in the MIAA with 12 stolen bases at Fort Hays State this past season, while Cline led the Great Plains Athletic Conference with 30 steals for NAIA Dordt (Iowa) University.

"So we have some guys who can flat-out run, and we also have some guys who can hit the ball a long way," Dawson said. "Jared Toler from Arkansas State is going to be a first baseman for us. He had a couple big home runs in Arkansas State's run late in the season. and then Lukas White from Doane University (Crete, Neb.), I actually had the privilege of coaching against him five times this year. We just couldn't get that kid out. He can hit the ball all over the place."

As far as pitching, Joplin is expected to be led by Division I Norfolk State lefty James Deloatch, who's 7-2 for the Spartans this year with a 2.58 ERA and 63 strikeouts.

"James threw a complete-game shutout in Norfolk's conference tournament semifinal, and they ended up winning their conference tournament to advance to regionals," Dawson said. "So we won't have James for a bit longer, but he's going to be someone we look for to do big things on the mound."

The Outlaws will be represented locally by Missouri Southern pitchers Jeremiah Kennedy, Steen Lane and Cale McCallister, as well as Crowder pitcher Clayton Saporito. Infielder Caleb Feuerstake (Southeast Missouri State) and catcher Sam Golden (Central Missouri) are two other players from the Show-Me State.

Pitchers Christian Dejesus, John Kea, Jack O'Brien and infielder Lawson Faria come from Hawaii. Dawson said the Aloha State pipeline stems from his coaching days at Division II Hawaii Pacific University in downtown Honolulu.

Joplin's home opener at Joe Becker Stadium is at 7 p.m. Friday when it plays host to MINK newcomer Des Moines.

"It's going to be a really good year," Dawson said. "I'm pumped for what we're bringing offensively and also on the mound. Obviously the goal is to win the league. I tell people all the time that when it comes to summer ball for me, the main thing I want to do is help the players get better in any way possible. At the same time, it's time to win ballgames when you step between those lines.

"I want this team to be known as a group that refuses to quit. We owe it to the game to play hard from the first pitch to the end of the game. and with the mix of talent we have, I don't think we'll ever be out of ballgames. We're just going to do the best we can and hopefully have some success in the postseason and bring home a league championship."

Contact Jared Porter on Twitter at @JaredRyanPorter.