Outlaws quick start propels them to a 11-4 win over Piney Woods

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Outlaws are back in town as they welcomed in the Piney Woods Timberhogs for their three-game series. Tonight was fireworks night. The fireworks started early for the Outlaws.

The Outlaw’s quick start in the first inning propels them to an 11-4 victory over Piney Woods. Outlaws improved to 7-4 on the season.

Joplin scored four runs in the first inning and never waivered to pull away with a huge victory.

The Outlaws will return home for game two of their three-game series against the Timberhogs on Saturday, June 8th at 7:05 p.m.

