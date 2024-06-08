Outlaws move to 5-0 at home with win over TimberHogs

Jun. 8—Joplin took advantage of some early miscues by Piney Woods in the first inning, scoring four runs on two hits, one walk and three errors on Friday night in Joplin.

The Outlaws added five runs in the home half of the fourth to make it 9-0 after coming through with three timely hits to drive in two walked batters and two more who were hit by a pitch.

Joplin went on to claim an 11-4 victory, and is now 7-4 overall and 5-0 inside Joe Becker Stadium. The TimberHogs fall to 3-7 overall.

"It was huge. Especially after what we dealt with yesterday and in the last 24 hours," Outlaws' head coach Brian Daly said.

This win came after having two games rained out at Texarkana during the week. Then, Thursday's game in White Oak, Texas, against the TimberHogs went into extra innings. The Outlaws had trailed by a large margin before coming back to tie it in the ninth.

"We got them to use a lot of their arms. I think they really sold out for that one win," Daly said. "That's the advantage we had with our staff. I like our chances the rest of the weekend.

"That just says a lot about these guys. We got back at eight in the morning. To turn around and have to play another game and play it well says a lot about these guys."

A big boost for the remainder of the weekend will be only using two pitchers to get a win on Friday and saving the bullpen.

Cole Hill got his first start on the mound of the summer and pitched into the seventh inning before surrendering a two-out single to make it 10-2. Daly went to his bullpen at that time.

Cermodrick Bland was walked with two outs and stole second and third base to put pressure on Hill. AJ Smith Jr. singled to get Hill out of the game in the seventh.

Mason Wyant came in to pitch and had Smith picked off at first base but Smith was already stealing so he just kept towards second base. The Outlaws weren't quick enough as first baseman Carter Mize fired the ball to second but a sliding Smith made it safely.

He stole third and then Wyant gave up a single to Charles Chatman III that made it 10-3. Wyant then plunked Colin Martin with a pitch to put runners on the corners with two outs still.

Piney Woods' Juan Murillo singled into right field to drive in another run and close the gap a little more at 10-4.

Wyant then got out of the inning with a strike out of Luke Land. Wyant finished the game going three up, three down in the eighth and only walking a batter in the ninth.

The Outlaws remained aggressive on the basepaths on Friday with five steals, moving their season total to 37 stolen bases while only being caught five times. Andre Jackson swiped two as well as Jackson Purcell, and Mize stole one.

Daly talked about Mize's impact as a leader of this team.

"Carter's one of our veteran leaders. He has a little pro ball under his belt. He knows how to play the game and look for tendencies, weaknesses and patterns," Daly said. "We're trying to get him to work with some of our younger guys. He's not the fastest guy in the world but if you get that timing down it puts pressure on the pitcher."

Joplin recorded 11 hits to Piney Woods' six. Joplin didn't get much power in this contest, but its something they've shown so far this year. But 10 singles and a double did the job in this game.

"We had some power numbers put up early on. We knew teams were going to start pitching us backward (breaking balls early instead of fastballs) so we've been working a lot on offspeed and not trying to do too much," Daly said. "It's kind of a long-term and short-term approach at the same time and these guys are really buying into the process."

Joplin was led offensively by Jackson's 3-for-6 day and three runs scored at the top of the lineup. Andres Garcia played shortstop and collected two hits in five at-bats driving in three runs.

The defense was a key for the home team as well, committing just one error to Piney Woods' five. A leader in putouts was third baseman Landin Midgette of Columbus, Kansas.

Midgette played for the Red Ravens at Coffeyville Community College during his freshman season last year.

He got plenty of opportunities on Friday as he caught a pop up in foul territory in the first inning and started a double play in the second inning on a groundball rolled to him.

"I'm not really a third baseman but this summer I'm going to play a lot of third for this team so I've been getting a lot of work in," Midgette said. "It was just making plays in big moments in the game."

Midgette snared a hard hit line drive that he had to leap up and grab above his head with his arm in full extension. He fielded five grounders in total, got the out on four of them and threw one too high for Mize at first base.

Hill's final line showed 6 2/3 innings of work, four hits, three walks and three runs but only two earned. Hill struck out seven batters in the game. Wyant completed 2 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and one run allowed on two hits and one walk.

Saturday night's game is set for 7:05 p.m. and Xavier Fosbenner will be getting the start for the Outlaws. He is 1-1 on the year with four appearances, two starts and one save in 10 innings. His ERA is 4.50. He's only surrendered eight hits and five earned runs. Fosbenner has 11 strikeouts and a WHIP of 2.00.