Outlaws fall to Saugerties 8-3 on the road

Jun. 25—The Oneonta Outlaws fell to the Saugerties Stallions 8-3 on the road Thursday in a Perfect Game Collegiate League baseball contest.

After the Outlaws tied the game at 3-3 in the fourth inning, the Stallions scored three runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to pull away for the win.

Carson Swank got the Outlaws on the board in the top of the first with an RBI single that drove in Paul Tammaro.

Swank drove in Tammaro once again in the fourth with an RBI double.

Swank was then driven in on an RBI single by Ryan Weiss to tie the game at 3-3.

But the Stallions retook the lead in the bottom of the sixth with a run scored on a wild pitch. Colin Mackle then widened the gap with a two-run home run.

Jake Sandridge took the loss for the Outlaws after allowing three runs on four hits in two innings out of the bullpen.

Starter Anthony Vanfossen earned a no-decision after working four innings and registering four strikeouts and allowing six walks, four hits, and three runs.

Josh Stevenson went 3-for-4 with a run scored for Saugerties while teammate Andrew Wilhite went 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs and two runs scored.

Jack Walker was the winning pitcher after working two innings of relief, striking out four, and allowing three walks, no hits, and no runs.

The loss drops Oneonta's record to 4-11 on the season.

The Outlaws will be on the road again on Friday when they face the Glens Falls Dragons at 7 p.m.