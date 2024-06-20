Outlaws fall in extras, record drops to 10-10

Jun. 19—The Joplin Outlaws led 6-5 in the eighth inning on Tuesday night in Abilene, Texas, as the Abilene Flying Bison were coming to bat.

Abilene scored one in the eighth and another in the bottom of the 10th to secure a 7-6 walk-off victory.

Joplin is now 10-10 overall and sits in third place in the Mid-America League standings. It has now lost five of its last six games. Before the recent skid, the Outlaws' 9-5 record was good for second in the league.

Abilene improves to 17-5 overall and is 5.5 games ahead of the Fort Smith Marshals (11-10) for the top spot in the standings. Joplin will look to close the gap on its six-game deficit of the Flying Bison.

Joplin gets Abilene again on Wednesday night in Texas.

GAME RESULTS

Xavier Fosbenner got the start and pitched five innings. He struck out seven batters but walked six. He allowed two runs and only one earned while limiting the opposition to just three hits.

The Outlaws' bullpen surrendered five runs — three earned — on five hits through four innings. Mason Wyant recorded one out and Erik Heiken finished the final 3 2/3 innings.

Austin Adair picked up the win for Abilene by holding Joplin scoreless over the final three-plus innings. Adair finished 3 1/3 innings and was perfect in doing so with one strikeout.

Joplin started the scoring as Carter Mize singled Kahle Good in to make it 1-0 in the first inning. It added three runs in the fifth to go up 4-0. That inning was highlighted by CJ Cepicky's single to drive in Good and make it 3-0.

The Flying Bison scored two in the fifth and three in the sixth to go up 5-4. Riley Hood doubled to make it 4-3, driving in one run. John Maldonado Jr. was later credited with a single that scored two runs for the Bison.

The Outlaws responded immediately to score two in the seventh on a single from Matthew Persinger that tied the game and then Persinger came around to score after a wild pitch later in the frame.

Cooper Markle walked it off for Abilene with a single into centerfield to score Jack Cue.

Cepicky led the Outlaws with two of the team's six hits in five at-bats. Mize led with two RBIs while Good and Cepicky scored twice each to lead the team.

Kai Hori, Samson Pugh and Maldonado Jr. each registered two hits for Abilene. Markle and Hood each scored twice to lead the offense in runs scored.