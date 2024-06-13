Outlaws drop pair at Texarkana

Jun. 13—The Joplin Outlaws had a doubleheader on Wednesday in Texarkana, Texas, to make up a game rained out last week.

The first game was a bit of a slugfest. The two teams combined for 20 hits and 21 runs, with Texarkana earning a 12-9 win. The Rhinos also took Game 2 in more of a pitcher's duel with a 4-0 final. Both games were shortened to seven innings for the twin bill.

The Outlaws were shut out for the first time all season in the nightcap.

The two losses drop them to 9-7 overall, but the team is still in second place in the Mid-America League standings. It is 4.5 games behind Abilene (14-3) and one game ahead of Fort Smith (8-8).

Josh Munoz got the start for Joplin in Game 1 and took the loss after just 1 1/3 innings pitched. He was tagged for six earned runs and surrendered four hits and four walks.

Things didn't get much better as Sandro Adames came in. He made it through 2 1/3 innings but still allowed four earned runs on three hits and four walks.

Will Newberry slowed things down a bit in his 2 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and two walks for two runs — one earned.

The Rhinos' offense was led by Rylan Evans' four hits and two doubles. He was 4 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Yuto Mimura was 2 for 4 with two RBIs as well.

Joplin got plenty of extra-base hits in the game as CJ Cepicky delivered a three-run home run in the seventh to make it 12-9. Drake Lee was 3 for 4 with a triple. Andre Jackson was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Cole Hill's lone hit was a double.

GAME 2

The nightcap was lacking much entertainment as Mason Sellers and G. Bond combined for a one-hit shutout of the Outlaws.

The Rhinos got four innings from Sellers with just one hit allowed. He walked two batters and struck out three. The performance dropped the right-handed pitcher from a 21.60 ERA to just 12.00.

Bond finished the final three frames allowing no hits and walking two.

Joplin's lone hit was a triple from Cepicky.

Xavier Fosbenner got the start for Joplin and had trouble staying in the strike zone with five walks. He allowed three runs but only two were earned in five innings. He was tough to hit with only three hits allowed and eight strikeouts. Over half of his outs were strikeouts.

Hill finished the game allowing one more run on two hits.

Ian Guanzon drove in two runs for Texarkana, Sota Suzuki drove in another with a sacrifice fly and the fourth was scored via an error by Joplin.

UP NEXT

Joplin is off on Thursday and is back in action on Friday night to start a three-game weekend series at White Oak, Texas, against the Piney Woods TimberHogs.