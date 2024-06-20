Outlaws defeat Rapids 8-7, fall to Stallions 6-5

Jun. 19—The Oneonta Outlaws took down the Watertown Rapids 8-7 on the road Monday behind a six-run eighth inning before falling to the Saugerties Stallions 6-5 Tuesday at home.

Jacoby Dale went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI to lead the way Monday while Brody Raleigh went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Tanner Hardin and Jack Hopko each drove in a pair of runs in the win.

Lawrence Ellinson was the winning pitcher, striking out two in three and one-third innings while Joel Hayner collected the final two outs to earn the save.

Caleb Kempler struck out three over three and two-third innings while Clay Cox struck out one in one and one-third inning for the Outlaws.

Matt Carrera went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored Tuesday while Hopko drove in two and Lucas Grantham had two hits in the loss.

Cullen Condon struck out four over four and two third innings while Martin Thorsland struck out three in the final four and one-third innings.

The Outlaws fell to 8-7 with Tuesday's loss and will visit the Boonville Lumberjacks Friday before returning home to take on the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs Saturday.